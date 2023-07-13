Wales US Soccer

The United States’ Megan Rapinoe (15) looks on at the end of the second half of a FIFA Women’s World Cup send-off soccer match against Wales on Sunday in San Jose. Rapinoe announced her retirement last week, saying it will allow her and the team to focus more at the World Cup.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Megan Rapinoe said her decision to announce her retirement before the Women’s World Cup will help the U.S. team better focus on its attempt to win a third straight world championship.

Rapinoe announced last weekend that she will retire from competitive soccer at the end of the current season. Speaking to media in Auckland on Wednesday and sporting a new, blue hairstyle, Rapinoe said questions of retirement would have followed her and the USWNT through the World Cup had she not announced her plans before the tournament started.

