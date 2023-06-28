Soccer WWCup United States

Associated Press

Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during Tuesday’s 2023 Women’s World Cup media day for the United States Women’s National Team in Carson.

 Ashley Landis

CARSON — Megan Rapinoe’s role is changing as the United States prepares for the Women’s World Cup.

The outspoken 37-year-old known for her Easter egg hair colors and the iconic victory pose she struck at the 2019 World Cup is the oldest player on the team now, so change was inevitable heading into the tournament that opens next month in Australia and New Zealand.

