New Zealand US Soccer

Associated Press

Emily Fox (center) leads a string of US teammates during a women’s international soccer friendly game against New Zealand, Jan. 21, in Auckland, New Zealand.

 

 Andrew Cornaga

Megan Rapinoe is set to return for the United States in the SheBelieves Cup after missing the team’s recent trip to New Zealand because of an ankle injury.

Rapinoe has made 197 appearances for the United States and she could reach 200 during the tournament, which begins Feb. 16 in Orlando, Florida.

