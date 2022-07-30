Rangers Angels Baseball

Associated Press

The Rangers’ Marcus Semien (left) scores after hitting a double and then advancing to home on a fielding error by left fielder Jo Adell as Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki tries to field the ball in the sixth inning, Friday, in Anaheim.

ANAHEIM — Martin Perez worked seven strong innings, Adolis Garcia, Ezequiel Duran and Jonah Heim had RBI doubles and the Texas Rangers broke open a close contest in the ninth inning to win consecutive games for the second time this month, beating the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 Friday night.

Luis Rengifo had an RBI single for the Angels, who have a total of nine hits and two runs in the first two games of a four-game series.

