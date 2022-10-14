Cowboys Rams Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp gives a thumbs-up as he participates in warmups before an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, in Inglewood.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

THOUSAND OAKS — The Los Angeles Rams don’t have the least productive running game in the NFL just because of their injury-plagued offensive line.

The defending Super Bowl champions also need much better play from their running backs, who are struggling right along with the men blocking for them.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.