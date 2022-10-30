APTOPIX Rams 49ers Football

Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (top) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the first half on Oct. 3 in Santa Clara. The two teams meet on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

 Jed Jacobsohn

INGLEWOOD — The Los Angeles Rams’ rivalry with the 49ers has been thoroughly, shockingly one-sided in San Francisco’s favor over the past several seasons.

Well, except in the one meeting that mattered the most.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.