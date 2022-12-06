APTOPIX Seahawks Rams Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers dives into the end zone on a 6-yard touchdown run during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, in Inglewood. The Seahawks won 27-23.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams’ locker room has not fractured during their historically poor Super Bowl title defense season, and Sean McVay still speaks optimistically about his veterans’ leadership, his young players’ emergences and this franchise’s long-term future.

Those small victories in a season full of big losses are just about all that’s left for the Rams (3-9), who have lost six straight heading into a short week of preparation for a visit from the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.