Rams Buccaneers Football

Associated Press

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches on Nov. 6 in Tampa, Fla.

 

 Chris O'Meara

THOUSAND OAKS — Quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play for the Los Angeles Rams this weekend after missing one game in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Stafford participated fully in practice with the Rams on Wednesday, and the Super Bowl-winning veteran is on track to come out of the protocol in time to face the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, coach Sean McVay said.

