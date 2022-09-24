Virus Outbreak Browns Football

Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) rushes during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Rams signed McKinley off of the Tennessee Titan's practice squad earlier this week.

THOUSAND OAKS — After finishing his first practice for the Los Angeles Rams, edge rusher Takkarist McKinley understood a chance like this doesn’t come around very often.

“I had to learn the hard way. Sometimes you got to go though things to learn, and I had to go through some things to learn,” McKinley said.

