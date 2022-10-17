Panthers Rams Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II (1) makes a touchdown catch over Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the first half, Sunday, in Inglewood. The Rams won 24-10.

INGLEWOOD — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams were suddenly down to one opening day starter on their once-powerful offensive line.

The Rams gathered themselves, pushed ahead on a touchdown drive and eventually beat an opponent with just as many injury problems and even more overall chaos than the beleaguered defending champions.

