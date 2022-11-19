49ers Rams Football

Associated Press

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers, Oct. 30, in Inglewood. Stafford was cleared from concussion protocol and will play against the Saints on Sunday.

 

 Gregory Bull

THOUSAND OAKS — Matthew Stafford has been cleared to return to the Los Angeles Rams’ lineup Sunday after a one-game absence.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback will play in New Orleans against the Saints, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.