Rams Buccaneers Football

Associated Press

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) in the first half, Sunday, in Tampa, Fla. Stafford is in concussion protocol.

 

 Chris O'Meara

THOUSAND OAKS — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, and coach Sean McVay is uncertain whether the Super Bowl winner will be ready to play Sunday against Arizona.

Stafford entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consultation with the Rams’ medical staff, the team announced Wednesday. The Rams believe Stafford’s condition resulted from action in last Sunday’s 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, and the team decided to put him in the protocol after the usual weekly round of postgame health evaluations.

