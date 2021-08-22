LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams put punters Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez on the COVID-19 list Saturday, leaving them without a punter available for their second preseason game.
Kicker Matt Gay punted in high school and could handle those duties against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night in place of Hekker and Bojorquez.
Hekker, a four-time first-team All-Pro, ranks second in NFL history by averaging 46.9 yards per punt, second only to Shane Lechler (47.6). Hekker averaged 45.6 yards per punt last season, his lowest average in nine season with the Rams, and had a punt blocked for only the third time in his career.
With Hekker going into the third year of a five-year, $18 million contract and the Rams looking to create salary cap space wherever possible with a top-loaded roster, they signed Bojorquez to a one-year contract in April to set up a training camp competition.
Bojorquez spent the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He averaged a league-leading 50.8 yards per punt last year.
“I think whichever one of us is going to be punting for the Rams, the other guy’s going to get picked up very shortly thereafter,” Hekker said earlier this month.
Bills 41, Bears 15
CHICAGO — Mitchell Trubisky led Buffalo on four touchdown drives in its first four possessions against his former team in a preseason victory over Chicago.
Greeted by Chicago fans with a mix of both boos and cheers, Trubisky finished 20 of 28 for 221 yards with a touchdown and played the entire first half. He led six scoring drives in all and the Bills (2-0) went into the locker room leading 34-6.
Trubisky’s TD pass in the first half was a 4-yarder rolling right to Jake Kumerow. The Bills also had a 14-yard TD run by Devin Singletary and two 1-yard TD runs by fullback Reggie Gilliam in the first half and tacked on a 79-yard punt return for a TD by Marquez Stevenson in the third quarter.
Chicago signed quarterback Andy Dalton in free agency and selected Justin Fields 11th overall in the draft.
Dalton threw a 73-yard TD pass to Rodney Adams, but also threw an interception to Nick McCloud just before halftime to give the Bills a chance at Tyler Bass’ 41-yard field goal. Bass also added a 33-yarder.
Jets 23, Packers 14
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Zach Wilson provided the New York Jets more reason for optimism while picking apart a Green Bay Packers defense resting nearly all of its starters.
Wilson directed three scoring drives and threw his first two touchdown passes of the preseason in the New York Jets’ 23-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.
The Jets have gone through an assembly line of quarterbacks while searching for their first playoff berth since 2010. They’re hoping they finally have found a keeper in Wilson, the rookie from BYU who went second overall in this year’s draft.
“I thought he had good command,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “I thought he was under control. I thought he handled pressure well. He was good in and out of the huddle.”
Wilson went 9 of 11 for 128 yards, including a pair of 18-yard scores to Tyler Kroft.
He led the Jets to two TDs and a field goal in his four series against a Packers defense that didn’t play Pro Bowl selections Jaire Alexander, Za’Darius Smith and most of their other notable names.
“It was a great look at a lot of our younger players versus some of their starters, and I thought our guys went out there and competed hard,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “But we made way too many mistakes to win the football game, and we’re always trying to win here.”
The only Wilson-led drive that didn’t result in points came when the Jets opted to punt on fourth-and-1 from their own 49-yard line.
Corey Davis caught four passes from Wilson for 70 yards. Davis signed a three-year contract with the Jets worth $37.5 million after spending his first four seasons with Tennessee.
Ravens 20, Panthers 3
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tyler Huntley threw for 187 yards, and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Carolina Panthers 20-3 on Saturday night to tie an NFL record with their 19th straight preseason win.
Nate McCrary and Ty’Son Williams rushed for touchdowns for the Ravens, who equaled the mark set by Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers, who had a 19-game winning streak in exhibitions from 1959 to 1962.
Lamar Jackson did not play for the Ravens.
McCrary ran for 64 yards and Williams 47 yards, including a grinding 20-yard score, as the Ravens outgained the Panthers 167-33 on the ground.
Dolphins 37, Falcons 17
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. —Tua Tagovailoa threw for 187 yards and a touchdown in one half, and the Miami Dolphins beat the Atlanta Falcons 37-17 on Saturday night.
The Falcons rested their starters, while the Dolphins’ first unit played most of the first half in the second preseason game for both teams.
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the No. 6 overall selection in this year’s draft, avoided a serious injury during the team’s opening drive. Waddle grimaced in pain after his left leg collided with a Falcons defender. The rookie from Alabama was checked in the medical tent and returned, but was not targeted again. Waddle caught three passes for 21 yards.
Miami’s first two drives ended in touchdowns by Myles Gaskin. The running back capped the first drive with a 1-yard score. Gaskin accounted for 57 of the Dolphins’ 75 yards during the drive.
Steelers 26, Lions 20
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger turned in a perfect passer rating and led Pittsburgh's first-team offense to a pair of touchdowns in a win over Detroit.
Roethlisberger had his initial opportunity to work with first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada during an in-game setting.
The 39-year-old Roethlisberger ran Canada’s up-tempo approach to near perfection in three series. He finished 8 of 10 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, both to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Mason Rudolph followed and led Pittsburgh to three field goal drives, going 13 of 18 for 138 yards. Dwayne Haskins led the offense to another field goal, as the Steelers scored on six of their first seven possessions.
The Lions sat several regulars, including quarterback Jared Goff, who was acquired as part of the Matthew Stafford trade. Tim Boyle got the start under center on Saturday and the Lions weren’t able to cross midfield until late in the third quarter.
Titans 34, Buccaneers 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Briean Boddy-Calhoun returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown and Tennessee beat Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, which played without Tom Brady and several starters.
Tampa Bay’s Tanner Hudson had a 26-yard catch on a pass from Kyle Trask, but fumbled when he was hit by Bradley McDougald. Boddy-Calhoun scooped up the loose ball and went the distance to put the Titans up 20-3 in the third quarter.
After safety Clayton Geathers picked off a pass by Trask, Matt Barkley connected with Mason Kinsey on a 20-yard touchdown to make it 34-3 early in the fourth.
Tampa Bay’s lineup was mostly devoid of regulars, while the Titans had a number that started. Brady and his Tennessee counterpart Ryan Tannehill didn’t play. Brady played one series in last week’s opener, while Tannehill has sat out both Titans games.
Texans 20, Cowboys 14
ARLINGTON, Texas — Cooper Rush ended two long drives with touchdown passes while star quarterback Dak Prescott’s watched once again in Dallas' preseason loss to Houston.
Prescott’s third straight exhibition absence means his first snap in a game since the severe ankle injury that ended his 2020 season will be in the opener Sept. 9 against Tom Brady and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
The Texans turned the game with their defense, getting even at 14-14 in the third quarter on Lonnie Johnson’s 54-yard interception return for a touchdown on a tipped pass from fourth-stringer Ben DiNucci, who threw three picks. Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked the decisive 38-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
Tyrod Taylor led a short TD drive after a Dallas turnover in limited action for the presumed starter if Deshaun Watson doesn’t play.
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins were sent home because of COVID-19 protocols before a preseason game against Houston.
Colts 12, Vikings 10
MINNEAPOLIS — Jacob Eason passed for 132 yards and directed two field goal drives, and Indianapolis beat Minnesota.
Troy Dye returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown to highlight a sharper showing by Minnesota’s backups, one of two deflected-then-picked-off passes thrown by Indianapolis rookie Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger got the start and led two field goal drives in the first half.
Dye snagged the ball that was tipped at the line by Armon Watts and glanced off Parris Campbell’s hands in the first quarter, running it in for the only touchdown the Vikings have in their two exhibition games.
Eason went 16 for 27 without a turnover for the Colts, strengthening his hold on the No. 2 spot ahead of Ehlinger as the potential fill-in starter if Carson Wentz isn’t ready for the regular season. Ehlinger was 8 for 13 for 70 yards, playing with about half starters and half backups. He was also intercepted by undrafted rookie defensive tackle Jordon Scott, who grabbed the ball after it glanced off wide receiver Ashton Dulin.
Broncos 30, Seahawks 3
SEATTLE — Teddy Bridgewater made another strong statement in his case to be Denver’s starting quarterback, leading a pair of touchdown drives in Denver's victory.
Given first billing in the competition with Drew Lock and playing with most of Denver’s starting offense, Bridgewater showed poise and command on a night the Broncos dominated against mostly a crew of Seattle backups. Bridgewater was 9 of 11 for 105 yards and a touchdown to KJ Hamler in his two drives leading the Broncos offense.
Lock got the start last week against Minnesota and threw a pair of touchdowns, but found more difficulty playing with Denver’s reserves. Lock was 9 of 14 for 80 yards. His biggest highlight was a scrambling backhanded pass to Seth Williams that went for 34 yards and led to a field goal.
While the vast majority of the Broncos starters saw at least a little bit of playing time, the Seahawks continued to keep most of their stars as spectators. Seattle had two offensive starters — center Kyle Fuller and left guard Damien Lewis — get a handful of snaps in the first half.
Alex McGough started at quarterback, but threw two interceptions and also lost a fumble. McGough was 9 of 13 for 91 yards passing. Veteran Sean Mannion took over in the second half and went 13 of 23 for 118 yards.
Raiders 17, Rams 16
INGLEWOOD — Nathan Peterman threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Marcell Ateman in the fourth quarter and Las Vegas held on to defeat Los Angeles.
Bryce Perkins threw a 2-yard touchdown to Jacob Harris with 15 seconds remaining, but his pass intended for Harris on the 2-point conversion that could have won the game was incomplete. Perkins was 26 of 39 for 208 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as he played the whole game for the Rams.
Peterman was 16 of 24 for 172 yards with two interceptions and added 36 yards rushing. He took advantage of a busted coverage to find Ateman all alone on a double move with 6:58 remaining to engineer his second straight preseason win.
Rams linebacker Chris Garrett dominated the second quarter. The seventh-round draft pick from Division II Concordia St. Paul, tipped Peterman’s pass at the line of scrimmage to result in an easy interception for safety J.R. Reed. Garrett split a sack with Jonah Williams, batted down a pass by Peterman and got a strip-sack in a three-play stretch.
