Rams Talking Beckham Football

Associated Press

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) celebrates after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an divisional round game on Jan. 23 in Tampa, Fla. The Rams have not given up on re-signing Beckham. 

 Jason Behnken

THOUSAND OAKS — The Los Angeles Rams have not given up on re-signing Odell Beckham Jr., even if the injured receiver was decidedly unimpressed by their initial attempts to do so.

Rams coach Sean McVay responded confidently to questions Wednesday about tweets from Beckham regarding his early contract negotiations with Los Angeles. Beckham made it clear he felt the Rams low-balled the pass-catching star who energized their offense after his midseason arrival.

