Rams-Cowboys KR

KEVIN REECE/Special to the Valley Press

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) loses the ball as he is sacked by the Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Rams lost 22-10.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have the least productive rushing offense in the NFL. No quarterback in the league has been sacked or pressured more times than Matthew Stafford.

Nobody needs advanced analytics to determine that the Super Bowl champions’ offensive line is failing. The problems were obvious on practically every offensive snap in Los Angeles’ 22-10 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

