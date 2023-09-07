Raiders Rams Practice Football

Associated Press

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp looks at notes from the sideline during a joint practice with the Raiders, Aug. 16, in Thousand Oaks.

 

THOUSAND OAKS — Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and backup quarterback Stetson Bennett will miss Los Angeles' season opener in Seattle on Sunday because of injuries.

Coach Sean McVay said the Rams are pondering whether to put Kupp on injured reserve for at least four weeks. The Super Bowl 56 MVP injured his hamstring during training camp in early August, and he had a setback last week.

