Rams Buccaneers Football

Associated Press

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches during the second half, Sunday, in Tampa, Fla. The Rams lost to the Buccaneers 16-13.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams’ post-Super Bowl malaise is lasting longer and getting uglier than most people expected.

The Rams are 3-5 near the midway point of their season after blowing a late lead and taking an unsightly 16-13 defeat at Tampa Bay, their fourth loss in five games. They had never before been two games under .500 during Sean McVay’s six seasons as coach, and LA had never been a losing team at any point in McVay’s career until this year.

