Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay participates in drills at the team’s practice facility, July 31, in Irvine. McVay revealed Tuesday that he finalized his contract extension with the Rams before training camp began.

IRVINE — Coach Sean McVay says he has finalized his contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

McVay and the Rams didn’t reveal the terms of the long-expected deal, but the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Los Angeles after practice Tuesday in training camp at UC Irvine.

