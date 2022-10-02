Falcons Rams Football

Associated Press

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) is kept away from Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) by Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson during the first half, Sunday, in Inglewood.

 Mark J. Terrill

THOUSAND OAKS — As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers for the fourth time in less than a year, it might be easy to think there is nothing left for defensive tackle Aaron Donald to learn about his team’s Bay Area nemesis.

“Well, it’s different this year ‘cause they got pretty much a new offensive line, so it’s a lot more studying for me, trying to see how they play,” Donald said Friday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.