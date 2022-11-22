Rams Saints Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) in the second half on Sunday in New Orleans. Stafford possibly suffered his second concussion in three weeks in the Rams’ 27-20 loss.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams’ dismal season just keeps getting worse, and Matthew Stafford’s latest injury suggests it’s unlikely to get much better.

The Rams’ 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints sent them into their first four-game losing streak since their homecoming season in 2016. Sean McVay took over the following year and ushered in a half-decade of success, but the defending Super Bowl champions have nearly run out of chances to get this ensuing season back on track.

