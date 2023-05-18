Rallying Ravens make history again

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team continued its historic season on Wednesday with its first playoff victory in school history.
“It feel hecka good,” Cal City junior Henry Ramsey said. “This is my first playoff game and I’m a junior. We helped the seniors, too, with their first playoff win. It feels good. I’m proud of everybody.”
The Ravens scored five runs in the sixth inning and defeated South (Bakersfield) 9-4 in the first round of the CIF-Central Section Division 6 playoffs at Cal City High.
“We’ve been practicing and working hard,” Cal City junior catcher Jeremiah Baker said. “At the beginning of the season and before, we were talking about getting here and a lot of people counted us out. So, we just trusted ourselves, worked hard in practice and we pulled it off and trusted each other in the game.”
Cal City relief pitcher Jack Moore sealed the win by catching a pop up for the third out in the seventh inning.
“It felt really good,” he said. “Usually the pitcher isn’t supposed to catch the ball, but I kind of made sure nobody else caught it but me. I don’t think I was a pitcher that play, I kind of went back to being a shortstop.”
Ramsey was the hero of the day for the Ravens (15-11) as he drove in the tying runs and the winning runs with two triples.
“I feel accomplished,” he said. “Because it brought up my team.”
The game was tied 4-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning and the Cal City players came out with an abundance of energy to start the frame.
Cal City freshman first baseman Dylan Hammer led off the sixth with a full-count walk and was replaced by freshman pinch runner Dakoda Kusmit. Senior Andrew Fuentes followed with full-count walk of his own and was replaced by freshman Kevin Hightower on the bases.
Then, Jeremiah Baker followed with a fielder’s choice, which moved Kusmit to third, but Hightower was out at second.
Senior Austin Toomer then walked on another full count to load the bases, which brought up Ramsey. Ramsey sent a 1-0 pitch into the gap in right field, bringing home all three runs with a stand-up triple.
“I was just hoping I didn’t strike out and disappoint my team,” Ramsey said. “It was a big moment. I’ve been slumping lately, so it felt good.”
The Ravens weren’t done in the inning as sophomore Joshua Baiza drove in Ramsey with a groundout.
Sophomore Blake Moore followed with a single past a diving third baseman and went to third on a two-base throwing error before coming home on Cesar Vera’s single to right field.
Cal City got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. Vera led off with a walk, moved to second on an error and to third when Hammer reached on an error. Fuentes walked to load the bases and junior catcher Jeremiah Baker came through with a two-run single to right field.
“(Tuesday’s) practice was very important to all of us and the coaches pulled us all aside and helped us,” Baker said. “So, the great coaching staff helped me fix my swing and put me in the position to hit the ball.”
The lead was short-lived for the Ravens as the Spartans (8-19) led off the third inning with a single by Josh Encinas and a double by Haden Smith to put runners on second and third with no outs.
South’s Luis Flores put the first run across with an RBI sacrifice bunt and Francisco Navarrete hit an RBI single up the middle. Navarrete was later the third out in the inning as Baker tagged him out at home plate after a wild pitch.
The Spartans took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning, as Jose Bojorquez and Encinas led off with back-to-back walks and came home when Smith reached on an error.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these boys,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “We’ve struggled winning games like that all year. This team, a couple of months ago, getting a 2-0 lead and then having (the other team) come back and jump up 4-2, I think we probably would’ve collapsed. But, coming out the way they did in the fifth and the sixth, I really think they’re turning a corner maturity wise.”
The next two batters grounded out to Baiza at second base to end the inning. He fielded the ball bare handed and threw to Hammer at first for the third out.
“I was really happy to see how the defense stepped up and the offense stepped up,” Shane Moore said.
Hammer was solid at first base, sometimes stretching out to make sure he got the ball for the out.
“We had a freshman at first base that played amazing defense today,” Shane Moore said. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves, but he did a really good job on defense.”
The Cal City defense had just two errors, while South committed four errors.
The Ravens struck back with two outs in the bottom of the fourth.
Hammer was hit by a pitch in his back to lead off the inning. After two straight strikeouts, Toomer walked on four pitches to extend the inning for Ramsey.
Ramsey sent a 1-1 pitch down the right-field line and into the corner for a triple to bring home Hammer and Toomer for the game-tying run. Toomer beat a last-minute throw at home.
Ramsey finished the game 2-for-4 with two triples and five RBIs.
Blake Moore got the start on the mound and had his first 1-2-3 inning of the game in the fifth inning after his team tied the game.
He hit his pitch count with one out in the sixth inning after allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits, five walks and two hit batters in 5.1 innings.
“I felt confident going into this game,” Blake Moore said. “Bouncing back from last year, I had to make an improvement.”
Jack Moore picked up the victory, allowing no runs and no hits with three walks in 1.2 innings of work.
“Pitching is still new to me, so sometimes it’s definitely stressful,” Jack said. “I just try my best to have fun out there and take it easy, but still throw strikes. I know I have a good defense behind me, so I put my trust in them and pitch to bat contact.”
Blake Moore was 2-for-4 at the plate with a run, while Vera finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI and Jack Moore was 1-for-4 with an infield single.
“I’m really proud (of the team),” Jack Moore said. “I think, today we kept our energy up even when we were down. I didn’t have the best day at the plate today, but everyone else, I kind of knew they were there to keep it going.”
Hammer reached on an error and walked twice with two stolen bases and two runs, while Fuentes walked twice, Baker was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases and Toomer walked twice and scored two runs.
“I’m actually very proud of this team, because a lot of people said that we were going to first-round it or we weren’t a playoff team,” Baker said. “Them dropping us to Division 6 really put a chip on our shoulder.”
Cal City has defeated teams this year that they never had before and have surpassed their most wins by six so far this season. With their first playoff win under their belt, the Ravens are hoping to continue to make history.
“I’m really confident in this team and where we’re going and I think we can do great things,” Blake Moore said.
The Ravens will face familiar High Desert League foe Kern Valley in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The Broncs defeated Laton 12-1 on Wednesday.
Cal City split the two-game series with Kern Valley during the regular season. The Ravens defeated the Broncs, 9-7, for the first time in school history on April 14. But Kern Valley defeated Cal City 5-1 on May 9.
“We’re going to have to ride (Jack) on Friday,” Shane Moore said. “Kern Valley is playing better ball, but I think we are too. We’re excited for it.”
