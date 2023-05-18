 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Baseball | CIF-CS D6 First Round | Cal City 9, South 4

Rallying Ravens make history again

Cal City tops South for program’s first playoff win

  • 0

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team continued its historic season on Wednesday with its first playoff victory in school history.

“It feel hecka good,” Cal City junior Henry Ramsey said. “This is my first playoff game and I’m a junior. We helped the seniors, too, with their first playoff win. It feels good. I’m proud of everybody.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.