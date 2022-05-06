Rally falls short as Highland falls to Buena in D4

PALMDALE — The Highland softball team’s comeback magic fell two runs short in a 15-13 loss to visiting Buena, Thursday, in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.
“We had our chances,” Highland coach Doug Harmon said. “We did what we were supposed to do in the early part, we just got a little soft in the middle and dug ourselves a little bit too big of a hole.”
Buena went on a scoring frenzy in the middle innings, scoring all 15 of their runs in the third, fourth and fifth.
The Bulldogs trailed 15-9 entering the bottom of the seventh inning.
“I felt it coming on,” Harmon said, adding the energy was low in the sixth inning. “We came back out in the seventh, we held them, and then we came up in the bottom of the seventh and I thought, ‘Why not?’”
Highland’s Danica Seager, who came in to catch in the sixth inning, started the bottom of the seventh with a one-out single to the left side on a 2-2 count.
Angelina Quezada followed with a walk and Mia Romero reached on a fielder’s choice after a nice stop by the Buena shortstop, who threw to second, but couldn’t get Quezada out, leaving the bases loaded.
Emily Centeno followed by reaching on an RBI fielder’s choice of her own, scoring Seager, and Quezada came home on an errant throw by the pitcher.
Courtney Hardy followed with an RBI sacrifice fly for the second out of the inning and Keira Carrillo extended the inning with an RBI single to left field.
But another solid defensive grab by Buena’s first baseman halted the comeback.
“We win as a team and we lose as a team,” Highland senior Marissa Rodriguez said. “We have our good days and our bad days, but as long as we go out trying, that’s the main thing.”
Highland started the game strong, as Quezada led off the first inning with a bunt and reached on an error when the Buena pitcher threw the ball past first base.
Romero sacrifice bunted her to second and Hardy hit a two-out single to bring her in.
In the second frame, Jaden Wilson led off with a walk and came home on Rodriguez’s two-run home run over the left-field fence.
“It felt so good, because after I was supposed to bunt, you feel everything,” Rodriguez said. “Like you need to do something right now. You walk back in the dugout or you’re going to touch home plate. So, that’s what I was thinking about.
The home run came after Rodriguez, whose nickname is ‘Vengeance,’ made a spectacular diving catch for an out in right field.
“That’s just what Vengeance does,” Rodriguez said with a smile. “Thanks to my center fielder Keira, she always yells at me where to go. So, it’s like an instinct. … And then you just lay out.”
Starting catcher Naohemi Martinez followed with a one-out walk and her courtesy runner, Mackenzie Martinez, came home on a two-out RBI double by Centeno.
Things started to unravel in the third inning and Buena scored eight runs.
Highland freshman starting pitcher Kaela Marin was pulled with one out and two on in the third inning. She was charged with five runs in the frame.
Hardy allowed three runs and got out of the inning with a strikeout and a flyout to right field.
The Bulldogs, now trailing 8-4, fought back for five runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Wilson singled to lead off the frame, Rodriguez was hit by a pitch and Analise Memory hit a single to left field to load the bases.
Naohemi Martinez then drew an RBI walk and Quezada and Romero followed with RBI singles before an RBI double by Centeno.
Hardy walked and Carrillo followed with an RBI sac fly. Before the inning ended with the Bulldogs leading 9-8.
Buena, however, scored three runs in the fourth on a three-run home run by Kaila Lomelin. They hit two two-run shots in the fifth inning to go up 15-9.
The Bulldogs were held scoreless in the fourth, fifth and six by Buena starting pitcher Danica Dykstra, who left in the second, but returned in the third.
Makayla Lam took over for Hardy in the fifth inning and was charged with two runs.
Marin re-entered in the sixth inning with one on and got the first batter she faced to hit into a double play. She held Buena scoreless for the final two frames.
“When I’m pitching, I don’t think, ‘Oh, I need to strike everybody out,’” Marin said. “I just need to hit my spots, so they can get ground balls and popups, so everybody can do their job. I take deep breaths and try to stay out of my head, because as soon as you start getting overworked, nothing good comes out of that.”
The Bulldogs tied for the Golden League title with Quartz Hill this season after two similar back-and-forth games against the Royals.
“It was a good season,” Marin said. “I had fun, met new people, we did really well. So, I’m not mad about it.”
Highland is losing four seniors — Hardy, Carrillo, Centeno and Rodriguez.
“It’s not going to be the same without them,” Marin said.
The seniors are also going to miss their teammates.
“It’s different when you walk off this field, because you just played your last high school game,” Rodriguez said. “Vengeance out.”
Buena moves on to the second round where it will face Heritage Christian.
