APTOPIX NFL Draft Football

Associated Press

Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson lifts up NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL Draft, Thursday, in Kansas City, Mo.

 

 Jeff Roberson

HENDERSON, Nev.  — Even with Maxx Crosby, the Las Vegas Raiders were among the NFL’s worst in getting to the quarterback.

The Raiders took what they hope is a major step toward correcting that problem by selecting Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall pick of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

