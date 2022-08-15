Vikings Raiders Football

Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle T.Y. McGill during the first half of an NFL preseason game, Sunday, in Las Vegas. The Raiders won 26-20.

LAS VEGAS — One of the biggest questions facing Las Vegas Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels was where he would find the right pieces for his offensive line.

McDaniels may not have all the answers after a 26-20 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but he’s pleased with what he’s seen in two preseason games.

