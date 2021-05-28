LANCASTER — Five athletes won multiple events at the Golden League Track Finals on Wednesday at Antelope Valley High School.
The Quartz Hill girls won the team title, comfortably over second-place Highland, while the Highland boys won the team title and Knight finished second.
Highland senior Danny Rodriguez was the only individual athlete to win three events: the 1,600 meters, the 800 and the 3,200.
Rodriguez has now won the 1,600 and 3,200 three times apiece. He said it was the first time competing in the 800 at the league finals.
Rodriguez won the 1,600 in four minutes and 19.24 seconds, the 800 in 1:59.92 and the 3,200 in 10:06.82.
Rodriguez said he was happy to have a season, even if it was abbreviated and different than usual.
“It was a little bit weird,” Rodriguez said of this season. “I’m glad. It’s better than nothing. I’m ready to PR.”
Highland senior LiNay Perry won two events: the 400 and the 200, as well as being a member of the winning 4x100 relay team.
Perry won the 400 in 58.93 seconds and the 200 in 27.19 seconds, edging teammate Mikaela Warr, who finished in 27.55 seconds and won the 100 in 12.97 seconds.
The Highland girls 4x100 relay team won with a time of 50.41.
“I’m glad we got a second chance at this opportunity,” Perry said. “I took a break after we first started, but I got back at it and I never stopped.”
Perry is one of the competitors who is a little nervous about CIF after not facing any competition from outside the Antelope Valley this season.
“I try not to worry too much on the race and focus on what I do,” Perry said.
Quartz Hill junior Kaitlyn Cimmarusti won the two hurdle events: the 100 and 300 hurdles. She was also a member of Quartz Hill’s winning 4x400 relay team, along with Angela Rubio, Willow Serna and Laisette Rachal. They won with a time of 4:20.87.
Cimmarusti won the 100H in 16.18 and the 300H in 48.47.
As a freshman, Cimmarusti finished third in the 300H and fifth in the 100H.
“I feeling pretty good,” Cimmarusti said. “I’m on the right track to where I want to go, that’s to hopefully run D1 in college.
“It’s way better than last year. We still got to come out here and race and PR, that’s all that matters.”
Cimmarusti said she hopes the tougher competition will bring the best out of her, admitting she is a little nervous facing unknown competition.
Quartz Hill’s Laisette Rachal won the girls 800 in 2:23.07.
Knight’s David Otasowie won both the boys 110 and 300 hurdles. He won the 110H in 16.55 and the 300H in 42.15.
The Knight boys also won the 4x100 relay in 43.27 and the 4x400 relay in 3:33.58.
Quartz Hill sophomore Brianne Smith won the 1,600 and 3,200. She won the 1,600 in 5:31.46 and the 3,200 in 12:09.85.
Smith advanced to CIF State cross country meet as a freshman, winning the Golden League title that season.
“I think I’m doing pretty good so far today,” Smith said. “I think since it’s technically my first track season, it’s a little nerve racking.”
Highland’s Jorge De La O’Santillan won the boys 400 in 52.64.
In one of the closest races and a disputed finish, Knight’s Travis Calloway won the boys 100 in 11.43, edging Highland’s Saheed Free (11.45).
Free was initially declared the winner by those watching the finish line, but after examining the official results and video of the finish, Calloway was officially ruled the winner.
Later in the meet, the results were flipped for the boys 200. Free won the 200 in 23.00 and Calloway was second (23.52).
The Highland boys finished with 160 points, while Knight had 103, followed by Quartz Hill (72) and Lancaster (43).
The Quartz Hill girls finished with 204 points, Highland had 136, Lancaster had 47 points and Knight was fourth with 42 points.
The Golden League championship for field events was held on May 19, when the prelims were held for track, and there were two athletes that won two field events.
Quartz Hill’s Natalie Caram won both throwing events.
Caram won the discus with a toss of 103-feet, 8-inches and the shot put with a mark of 31-04.75.
Knight’s Jaydon Moland won two jumps.
Moland won the high jump with a leap of 5-09.00 and the long jump with a mark of 21-07.50.
Highland’s Brandon Johnson was the only competitor in the boys triple jump and won with a leap of 33-09.00.
There was a three-way tie for first in the girls high jump. Highland’s Calli Price and Sade Vasquez and Quartz Hill’s Patricia English all finished with a leap of 4-06.00.
But it was English who was declared the champion on the jump tiebreaker.
Lancaster’s Mikalyn Chambers won the girls long jump with a mark of 16-07.50.
Quartz Hill’s Elysa Gregg won the girls triple jump with a leap of 33-09.00.
Quartz Hill’s Ethan Hodgdon won the boys discus with a throw of 104-02.
Knight’s Matthew Carty won the boys shot put with a toss of 42-01.50.
The CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Preliminaries will be held on June 5 at Trabuco Hills High in Mission Viejo, which will also host the Division 1 Championship Finals on June 12.
Six of the eight Golden League teams are in Division 1, while Antelope Valley and Littlerock are in Division 3.
The Division 3 Prelims and Finals will be held at Estancia High in Costa Mesa, on June 5 and June 12.
There will be no Masters Meet or State Championship this season.
