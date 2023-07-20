Dodgers Orioles Baseball

Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles’ Ramón Urías (left) gestures as he stands on second after hitting a double during the third inning next to Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts (50), Wednesday, in Baltimore. Urías recorded three RBIs in the Orioles’ 8-5 victory.

BALTIMORE — Ramón Urías drove in three runs with a pair of doubles, Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Wednesday to avoid what would have been their first time getting swept in 14 months.

Los Angeles (55-40) had won eight of nine after taking the first two games of the series. Baltimore (58-37) has not been swept in a series since May 2022.

