Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

Associated Press

Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs last Saturday, in Louisville, Ky. The Preakness Stakes is up next.

 

 Charlie Riedel

Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey and his wife, Alison, have been fielding messages from friends outside horse racing about the spate of deaths at Churchill Downs leading up to and on Kentucky Derby day.

“They’re texting, ‘What’s going on?’” McGaughey said. “They don’t want to hear that (is happening), so that’s something we’re going to have to address.”

