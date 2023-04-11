 Skip to main content
High School Track and Field | 55th Arcadia Invitational

Quartz Hill women’s 4x100 relay team wins at Arcadia Invitational

Quartz Hill

Contributed photo

From left to right, Quartz Hill’s Adonijah Currie, Brandee Hollins, Sanaiya Watkins and Lea Rachal won the Arcadia Invitational women’s open 4x100 relay with a time of 47.75 on Saturday.

 

ARCADIA — The Quartz Hill girls 4x100-meter relay team posted the best time in the 55th Arcadia Invitational open division on Saturday in Arcadia.

Lea Rachal, Brandee Hollins, Sanaiya Watkins and Adonijah Currie posted a time of 47.75 seconds, for the best time in all seven sections. It was a personal-best for the season for the team.

