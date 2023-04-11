Quartz Hill women’s 4x100 relay team wins at Arcadia Invitational

ARCADIA — The Quartz Hill girls 4x100-meter relay team posted the best time in the 55th Arcadia Invitational open division on Saturday in Arcadia.
Lea Rachal, Brandee Hollins, Sanaiya Watkins and Adonijah Currie posted a time of 47.75 seconds, for the best time in all seven sections. It was a personal-best for the season for the team.
“Every meet that we run at, we’re starting to PR and it’s starting to be consistent and it’s just super exciting,” Hollins told Dyestat editor Erik Boal, who interviewed all four runners after their race.
The time was also the ninth-best in the state this season.
“I feel like every time we do this race, we get closer and closer and it’s just so exciting, especially when our handoffs are so smooth,” Watkins said. “I feel like we could get really far with it.”
Currie, who is committed to Arizona State, transferred from Golden Valley this year and has been a nice addition to the Royals’ track team.
“I’m having a lot of fun,” she said. “I just met these girls this year and they’ve already been a big part of my race and a big part of my track season.”
The team chemistry just clicked for all four of the girls.
“I feel like, the more we practice the bigger our chemistry gets,” Hollins said. “We’re really closer as a team.”
Added Currie: “It’s really inspiring because I uplift them and they uplift me. We have good chemistry as a team.”
The runners have high hopes as the season continues.
“I think if we keep on being consistent and train together and learn off of each other’s techniques and get faster, then I think we’re going to go to state and we’re going to do great,” Rachal said.
Quartz Hill senior Brianne Smith finished 14th in the seeded women’s 3,200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes, 39.13 seconds.
Watkins finished first in her section of the open 100-meter hurdles with a 14.77, which was sixth overall. She was second in her section of the open 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.75 — 11th overall.
Currie was second in her section of the open 100-meter dash with a time of 10.953. Her time was 14th overall.
Highland’s Matthew Donis finished 20th in the invitational men’s 3,200 with a time of 8:53.66.
The Bulldogs’ seeded women’s 1,600 sprint medley team of Rachael Newels, Deanna Woods, Lanai Gant and Kamora Cummings finished fourth (4:17.61).
Paraclete’s open women’s 4x400 relay team of Jasmine Chao, Viviana Delgado, Zariah Walker and Brianna Delgado finished third in their section with a time of 4:03.44.
The Spirits’ 4x100 relay team of Lauren Dace, B. Delgado, Jocelyn Barrios and Kennedi Redd were ninth in their section of the open race (50.88) and Zariah Walker finished ninth in her section of the open 200 (25.54).
Quartz Hill runs at Knight on Wednesday, while Highland takes on Palmdale and Eastside at Quartz Hill High.
Paraclete and Highland compete at the Mt. SAC Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
