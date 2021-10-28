QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill and Palmdale girls tennis teams held their annual Pink Match to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Wednesday at Quartz Hill High.
As usual, both team wore pink — this year they unknowingly matched in pink tie dye — played with pink balls and ate a smorgasbord of pink food.
“The weather was beautiful, actually perfect,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said. “No wind and pretty new courts. … We had lots of pink snacks afterwards and good fellowship between the two teams.”
The Royals won the match 15-3, sweeping all nine singles sets. Freshman Chela Nilo won all three of her sets at 6-0, while Lei Brillantes won 6-0, 6-3, 6-0 and Kate McPherson swept 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.
Golden League doubles champions Skylar Antoniewicz and Elizabeth Lewelling remained unbeaten in league with a 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 sweep for the Royals.
Quartz Hill’s Emilie Heckenliable and Jocelyn Ortega also swept, 6-2, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 2 doubles.
Each of Palmdale’s three doubles teams won a set.
Sarahi Castro and Claudia Madrigal teamed up for a 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles, while No. 2 Genesis Porras and Natalie Jones won a 6-1 set and Esmeralda Ochoa and Xitlaly Vazquez picked up a 6-3 victory.
Both teams end the season today as Palmdale takes on Knight to secure the fourth and final playoff sport and Quartz Hill plays Lancaster to lock down second place.
Girls Volleyball
Hillcrest 3,
Lancaster 0
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls volleyball team was swept in three sets by Hillcrest on Wednesday in a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 quarterfinal playoff match at Lancaster High.
