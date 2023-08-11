Quartz Hill trio wins co-ed race

PALMDALE — There was a surprise entrant in the High Desert Runners Cross Country Series Co-Ed Relay on Thursday night at Pelona Vista Park.
A trio of Quartz Hill runners — seniors Daniel Zavala and Hector Hebmann and recent graduate Brianne Smith — were able to comfortably win in a field with 37 teams.
The team finished with a time of 17 minutes and 14.4 seconds.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Zavala said. “It’s my best friend, my girlfriend. We came out and won. It’s my best accomplishment so far in my high school career.”
The Quartz Hill team has already amassed some impressive running accomplishments.
Smith won the Golden League title last year, at Pelona Vista Park, but running a different course, with a time of 17.49.31 on Nov. 2. It was the third league title for Smith.
Smith leaves next week for Utah State University and Sept. 2 is the season-opening race.
“I’m a little nervous,” Smith said.
She said she has been training the last two months.
“We do a weekly Zoom call just to check in,” Smith said. “They give a schedule, with weight training and all the other stuff we do.”
Hebmann finished fifth at the Golden League Finals with a time of 16:15.29 and Zavala was ninth (16:26.20).
Smith said her former teammates asked her to join them on the relay team.
“They just asked me and I said OK,” Smith said. “I think it went good.”
Instead of Quartz Hill High apparel, the trio had matching white shirts and pink shorts.
“We knew we wanted to do it,” Hebmann said. “We were just unsure of the order and with the training from our coach also. He was the one who told us there was this opportunity and that we could run it if we like.”
Hebmann ran the anchor, crossing the finish line with no competitors in sight.
“It was tiring,” Hebmann said. “It was fun.
“It was good. I felt a little underprepared. Other than that, it was fun. It was tough, but enjoyable.”
Zavala said they knew they were going to compete 48 hours before the race.
“It was for fun,” he said. “It was a good opportunity to have one more race together before she leaves.
“We put in a good summer. We’re excited for the incoming season. We’re trying to make our state debut. Our school has never done it and we have a good group of guys right now.”
Hebmann said the Quartz Hill boys are hoping to follow the path the Quartz Hill girls had last season, when they advanced to the CIF State Finals.
“The girls did it last year,” he said.
Zavala started the race for the trio.
“Pretty impressive,” Zavala said. “This is our first time running the course. That one guy, he started out hard. I don’t know his name. He did a good job. I almost caught him though.”
Zavala couldn’t catch the lead runner for the team that ended up finishing second.
Ervin Velasquez led off the team that included Brent Roetcisoender and Kim Nieto.
Roetcisoender (17:22.3) and Velasquez (17:31.4) finished first and second in the fourth race of the summer series last week when there were a total of 117 runners.
Roetcisoender, who also won the second race, said he was surprised by the Quartz Hill team.
“We weren’t expecting that at all,” he said. “We still had a good effort. It was nice. It was fun.”
Roetcisoender, a Desert Christian High graduate, is a regular in the series, but will not compete next week.
He will be leaving for college on Wednesday, for his second year at George Fox University in Oregon.
“Overall, it was pretty good,” Roetcisoender said. “Right now I’m just toning it down a little bit, just trying to prevent an injury before I hit preseason before college. I’m definitely excited for it. I did put in a lot of effort in this summer.
“Definitely excited. I’m thankful for the community around here, to have a good running program, like the High Desert Runners. Ervin and Kim have been awesome in helping organize the High Desert Runners and getting more community involvement and it’s grown a lot. Today we were able to do the relay. In past years, we weren’t able to. I think it’s because of them. They were able to help out with the community.”
Roetcisoender said he believes it was the first time he competed in the co-ed relay and he teamed with two board members of the High Desert Runners club.
“It was a lot of pressure, but a lot of fun and a lot of camaraderie,” Nieto said. “We’re proud of ourselves, second place behind an elite female. Still proud of us, second place.
“We came and volunteered. We set up. We did this for the community. That’s what it’s about. It’s all for fun. I believe in leading by example and we’re seeing that. Just like when we were in high school, out here running these races. These kids come back and give back.”
There were 37 total teams and one person running solo, who arrived late to the race. It was the first co-ed relay since 2019, as COVID canceled the series two summers and the series had a late, abbreviated schedule last year.
The temperature was a far more agreeable 73 degrees at the start, as opposed to the mid to low 90s at the start of the series in July.
“It was a good event,” race director James Mitchell said. “It’s good to see some Quartz Hill runners out here.
“Overall it was a great success.”
Mila Colin, 4, won the kids race, beating the only other runner, her younger brother Luca, 3.
Mila usually runs in the main race, but didn’t because of the relay race.
Official results were not available after the race, but will be posted on the High Desert Runners’ website and Facebook page.
The Summer Series Finale will be next Thursday, with the sixth race.
There will be an awards ceremony following the race, with season winners in different age brackets. The series changed to a different points system this year.
The High Desert Runners is sponsoring two races in the fall.
The 5K Run to Paradise will be around DryTown Water Park on Sept. 4 and the Devil’s Punchbowl Trail Race is Oct. 14.
