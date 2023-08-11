 Skip to main content
Cross Country | High Desert Runners’ AV Summer Cross Country Series | Week 5

Quartz Hill trio wins co-ed race

Smith, Zavala and Hebmann top competition

PALMDALE — There was a surprise entrant in the High Desert Runners Cross Country Series Co-Ed Relay on Thursday night at Pelona Vista Park.

A trio of Quartz Hill runners — seniors Daniel Zavala and Hector Hebmann and recent graduate Brianne Smith — were able to comfortably win in a field with 37 teams.

