 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Swimming | CIF-Southern Section Division Finals

Quartz Hill, TPAA earn CIF swimming medals

  • 1

RIVERSIDE — Quartz Hill sophomore Bethany Burga earned three medals at the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Swimming Finals on Saturday at the Riverside Aquatic Complex.

Burga finished second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.90 seconds.

Tags

(1) comment

AUDHAM1
AUDHAM1

Correction ~ Avery Thompson finished 10th in breaststroke (not backstroke),

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.