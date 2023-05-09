Quartz Hill, TPAA earn CIF swimming medals

RIVERSIDE — Quartz Hill sophomore Bethany Burga earned three medals at the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Swimming Finals on Saturday at the Riverside Aquatic Complex.
Burga finished second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.90 seconds.
She also placed third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.72.
The times in both events are State consideration times. Burga is listed as the 30th alternate for both events.
The CIF State Swimming Prelims will be held on Friday at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex at Clovis West High School.
Burga was also part of the Quartz Hill girls medley relay team, along with teammates junior Isabelle Drossel, freshman Asia Finn and senior Charlize Garcia, that finished eighth.
The four girls also finished 15th in the 200 free relay, as the Quartz Hill girls finished 12th overall.
Drossel placed 13th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:02.38.
The Quartz Hill boys finished 29th overall, as freshman Conner Alvarez medaled in the 100 breaststroke, finishing sixth with a time of 1:00.17.
Alvarez was also on the Quartz Hill 200 medley relay team, along with teammates senior Luke Young, junior AJ Petho and freshman Xander Martin that finished 14th with a time of 1:43.82.
The Quartz Hill 400 free relay team of Alvarez, Petho, Young and freshman Chase Stanford also finished 14th with a time of 3:24.07.
Eight more swimmers from the Valley competed at the Division 4 Finals on Saturday at the Riverside Aquatic Complex.
Palmdale Aerospace Academy sophomore Giles Blanco medaled in two different events.
Blanco finished fourth in the boys 100 backstroke with a time of 57.51 and freshman teammate Michael Hailey finished 18th in the event with a time of 1:07.97.
Blanco also finished seventh in the boys 100 butterfly with a time of 55:14, while Hailey tied for 15th with a time of 1:02.15.
“Congratulations to TPAA swim for finishing a successful season,” Palmdale Aerospace athletic director Dan Reid said.
Highland sophomore Avery Thompson finished 10th in the boys 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.26.
Thompson was also on the Highland 400 freestyle relay team, along with teammates senior Joshua Hernandez, sophomore Joseph Reyes-Chavez and junior Christopher Macias that finished 17th with a time of 3:55.20.
Lancaster sophomore Christian Zeledon finished 10th in the boys 200 individual medley with a time of 2:20.35.
Lancaster senior Serena Borroel finished 14th in the girls 100 breaststroke with a time .of 1:20.94.
(1) comment
Correction ~ Avery Thompson finished 10th in breaststroke (not backstroke),
