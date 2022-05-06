Quartz Hill tops Paraclete in playoffs

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill and Paraclete baseball teams can’t be considered rivals, because they have not played each other in a varsity game in at least 10 years.
Quartz Hill rose to the challenge in a rare meeting between the two, in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 first-round playoff game on Thursday at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals played a complete game, getting a dominant pitching performance by junior Logan Reddemann, backed by an error-free defense and a balanced offensive attack in defeating the Spirits 9-2.
Quartz Hill (21-8) will play at Maranatha (21-4) in a second-round game on Tuesday. Olympic League champion Maranatha defeated Great Oak 8-2 in the first round.
“First game of the playoffs, it’s good to get it out of the way,” Reddemann said. “In front of the home crowd, against a good Paraclete team. We all know most of the guys on that team. It’s a good rivalry.
“Only in the fall do we usually play them. This year we didn’t play them at all during the season, so both of us never really showed everything we’ve got. We knew they were coming with their guys and we were coming with ours, so we knew it would be a good matchup.”
Paraclete (19-9), the second-place team from the Gold Coast League, advanced to the Division 4 semifinals last season.
“Obviously, we didn’t play our best,” Paraclete coach Greg Burnias said. “We are capable of much more, but I have to definitely tip my hat to Quartz Hill and to their pitcher. They came out, they executed and they did their jobs.
“Momentum is a huge part of this game. Being able to jump out ahead definitely did help them. It’s not something we’re incapable of coming back from. It’s just something we didn’t today.”
Quartz Hill jumped out to an early lead, after Reddemann retired the side in order in the top of the first.
Reddemann reached on an error with two outs in the bottom of the first and scored from third on a balk.
“First inning when I go out there and shut it down and we come in and we score one run, if it’s just one run or five, anything is good and it just gets momentum,” Reddemann said. “It just gains and gains over the game.
“The home crowd, the atmosphere is great. Whenever you get a lead, whether its a lot or a little, anything feels good when you’re at home and you have a good crowd behind you.”
There was a sizable crowd with fans from both schools, filling the two bleachers.
The Royals added two runs in the second, as senior Gus Swaner led off with a walk, advanced on a sacrifice bunt by junior Andrew Galindo, sophomore Jeffrey Kavanagh singled and senior Jayden Steinhurst hit a two-run double with two outs, a fly ball that dropped between the Paraclete center and right-fielders. Steinhurst was 2-for-3 in the leadoff spot and was hit by a pitch.
“It’s just been our game plan all year to jump ahead with our pitching staff, our incredible pitching staff, and being able to hit the ball hard and, no matter how it happens, score,” said Swaner, the starting catcher.
Reddemann, who finished 2-for-4, led off the third with a double and scored from third on a sacrifice fly by Galindo, giving Quartz Hill a 4-0 lead.
Quartz Hill broke open the game with five runs on five hits in the fifth inning, taking a 9-0 lead.
Reddemann led off the inning with a single, senior Chuck Lang drew a one-out walk and Swaner followed with a home run to left field, his second of the year.
“It feels really good to like actually compete in the playoffs and have a good team that’s willing to compete in playoffs,” Swaner said. “It feels really good for us as a team, because we’ve been working hard towards this.
“It definitely feels that this team is a lot different than a lot of other teams we have competed against, because we have a brotherhood over here. We feed into each other to win games and be competitive.”
Galindo followed Swaner’s home run with a triple and scored on a single by sophomore pinch-hitter Connor Gregory, who scored on a bloop single by sophomore Esteban Sepulveda.
Meanwhile Reddemann held the Spirits scoreless through five innings, giving up four hits.
“We played them a couple of times, but it’s mostly just summer games when everybody is trying to get work in and prepare,” Gus Swaner said. “I don’t think they’ve seen our top guy Logan, pretty much. I think they’ve just seen three innings from him, so I don’t think they were ready for his competitiveness.”
Paraclete scored in the sixth inning.
Paraclete senior Jacoby Madise hit a one-out double and scored when junior Herman Loaisiga followed with a triple to right that eluded a diving Quartz Hill outfielder.
Loaisiga scored on a sacrifice fly by junior Chase Chapman. Loaisiga was 2-for-3 for the Spirits.
“I wish we could have given a better performance and been proud of where the chips fall, but we did not have our best game today,” Burnias said. “It’s not an excuse. They played well. I’m proud of my guys though. I’m proud of what we accomplished this season. I’m proud of how hard they worked. I’m especially proud of the nine seniors that are graduating this year and looking forward to what they’re going to accomplish in the years to come.”
Reddemann struck out the final batter in the sixth and finished with six strikeouts, giving up two runs on six hits and no walks in six innings.
Quartz Hill sophomore reliever Ismael Quintero pitched one scoreless inning, striking out two in the seventh inning to clinch the victory for the Royals.
“Just keep momentum and try to hit the ball hard,” Swaner said of the Royals second-round game. “I can’t stress that enough. Hitting the ball hard, getting on base and letting our guys produce.”
Burnias said the Spirits had not played the Royals during the varsity season in his eight seasons as head coach and added they had not played each other in 10 to 12 years.
“We have not played in a meaningful game since I’ve been the head coach,” Burnias said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.