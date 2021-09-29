Quartz Hill tops Lancaster

LANCASTER — It would have been hard for the Quartz Hill girls volleyball team to replicate the success it had in the opening set of its Golden League match at Lancaster High on Tuesday.
The Royals won the first set by 21 points, which was more than Quartz Hill’s margin of victory in the third and fourth sets in a 25-4, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16 victory over Lancaster.
“We have been working on several things during practice, individually, and I think everybody has applied that and we are all showing our coachability,” Quartz Hill senior Gabby Gelfound said. “I think we are doing a very, very good job applying it in game situations.
“In the second set, honestly, it was our serves that really hurt us and a little bit of our defense. But we fixed it. We realized how to fix and when we needed to fix it. We just applied it, because of our coachability.”
Quartz Hill (17-6, 8-1) entered the match tied for first place with Knight, while Lancaster was tied for third place with Highland.
“Lancaster obviously has some skilled girls and, from what I’ve heard, they haven’t lost in this gym this year,” Quartz Hill coach David Gutierrez said. “Knowing that, we took them serious right away. Obviously you saw a lot of that execution in game one. The girls came out and did everything we were planning on.”
“Game two, I think we missed five serves, so that’s the story of game two. You missed five serves and it’s hard to win against any good team. We were able to correct that in games three and four. Being Lancaster is a formidable team, we were impressed by their setter No. 8. She did a good job tonight. They obviously have a couple of girls that can hit. We were able to do some containment of their middle attack, so that was nice as well. We knew that was a threat. Super pleased with how the girls played tonight. They worked hard and they brought energy the entire match.”
The Royals won 11 consecutive points in the first set to take a 19-2 lead, getting kills from Jada Johnson, Skye Johns, Funmi Olukanmi and two from Gelfound. Johnson had an ace on set point.
The two teams exchanged leads in the second set, as they were tied at 10 different times.
Lancaster took the lead for good 22-21 on a block by senior Kamia Benjamin. Senior Kyla Dothard had a key kill late in the set.
“I switched up my defense,” Lancaster coach Jonathan Morgan said of the opening set. “We were trying something new and I definitely picked the wrong team to try something new.
“That is my favorite part. The fact that they kept a smile on their faces. They didn’t let that discourage them and they fought all the way to the end. We even won a set because they were fighting so hard. They fought. They fought hard. They did great. It’s Quartz Hill. They’re a big team, so they went in and tried their hardest.”
Quartz Hill rebounded in the third set, jumping out to a 9-0 lead, on an ace by Abby Rosales, a kill by Gelfound and a block by Gelfound and Johnson.
The Royals were able to keep a comfortable lead in the third, getting two aces by Olukanmi and one by Caroline Toberman.
Johnson had a block on set point.
“Compared to two years ago, we’re not as strong of a team,” said Gelfound, a third-year varsity player. “But our team chemistry is golden. Our urgency and our communication skills are a lot better. I just really like seeing the girls progress throughout this whole season and it’s really awesome to see each and every one of them get better, one percent every day.
“I definitely think COVID caused a big gap in everybody’s playing and mental strength. But the girls are coming back stronger, way stronger, than I thought they’d be. During the summer I was able to practice and I was able to get training and do training. I actually just committed to a Division 1 school. But these girls are just putting in the work and it’s amazing. It’s incredible. They’ve shown so much grit. It’s amazing.”
Quartz Hill took the lead for good in the fourth set, 7-6 behind a balanced attack.
Gelfound had three kills in the fourth, Johns and Johnson had two kills apiece, Olukanmi had one kill and Rosales had two aces.
“I feel really good,” Gutierrez said. “There were some obvious struggles at times, but we have been working hard at transforming this team. After the Highland match, the girls really came back with a renewed energy, a renewed focus. Obviously nobody ever wants to lose a match, but sometimes the outcome can be positive and in this case I thought it was positive. The girls rebounded well when we played Knight.”
The Royals have won four consecutive league matches after losing in five sets at Highland on Sept. 14, a loss that snapped the Royals’ Golden League win streak at 64 consecutive matches.
Quartz Hill was scheduled to play Eastside on Thursday, but the Royals were notified it was canceled on Sunday.
Quartz Hill will hold a scrimmage with its junior varsity team instead.
Quartz Hill will play at Antelope Valley on Tuesday.
Lancaster will host Knight on Thursday.
Gelfound verbally committed to George Mason University in Virginia on Monday.
“I liked it a lot,” Gelfound said. “That basically was the decision maker, because I’m not going to commit to a school I haven’t seen yet.”
She visited the campus a few weeks ago.
“Gabby has worked hard,” Gutierrez said. “She has been relentless in her pursuit of growth as a player. She’s worked for it. It didn’t come easy for her and she’s had to be deliberate in the time she puts into the sport, so it paid off.
“Obviously she’s got great size and she’s got a number of different abilities. She can hit and set. She’s a great blocker for us. We even use her to pass at times. I’m sure they’ll be excited to have a player that is well-rounded enough to play multiple positions. It gives them some options with her. I’m glad to hear it. I’m excited for her. Of course it’s hard to lose any great players. Thankfully we have girls coming up. Hopefully they’ll be able to fill some of those shoes.”
