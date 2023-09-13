Quartz Hill tops Lancaster

QUARTZ HILL — The Golden League girls tennis season began with the two teams that battled for last year’s title.
This time, however, defending champion Lancaster fell to Quartz Hill 12-6 on Tuesday at Quartz Hill High School.
“That was a nail-biter for a season opener,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said. “It was a good match, though. I’m proud of the girls.”
The Royals were especially happy with the victory after losing twice to the Eagles last year. Quartz Hill has finished second in the league for two straight years after winning 30-plus straight Golden League titles.
“It feels really good,” Quartz Hill’s Lei Brillantes said of the win. “I was scared at first, since it’s our first (league) game and since we lost the last couple of years. But, I’m super happy.”
Brillantes played tough against defending Golden League singles champion Cleo Wang.
There were several exciting points in their match as Brillantes was able to get to tough balls and get them back over the net.
“She got more balls back than I thought she would, to be honest,” Wang said. “She was getting everything back, it was good. I liked playing her.”
Brillantes evened the score at 4-4 after breaking Wang’s serve, but Wang won the next two games for a 6-4 victory.
“I did better than I thought I did, honestly,” Brillantes said. “I’m really proud with how I played and the points that I got. My serves, they got more consistent and powerful, so I’m glad.
“I noticed she was slicing more, so I made sure to pay attention to that.”
Brillantes won her other two sets 6-2, 6-0. She credits her improvement this season to work she put in over the summer.
“I’ve been taking summer lessons and summer camps,” she said. “I’ve just been playing this whole summer.”
Quartz Hill’s Chela Nilo won two 6-0 sets after her loss to Wang and Mia Hernandez also picked up two 6-0 wins.
“We’ve worked so hard,” Brillantes said.
Wang pulled out a 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 sweep to start the defense of her league title.
“The wind changed a lot, it was really inconsistent,” she said. “I like playing the wind sometimes, because, honestly, in Lancaster, it’s not that bad.”
The Eagles returned just five players from last year’s championship team — Wang in singles and Sara Stringfield, Amy Park, Belen Rodriguez and Jacky Obregon in doubles.
“It’s a big transition for our program,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said. “We’re kind of back at square one to where we’re at with new players, but also some good leaders back. Obviously, there’s more new players than returners. … For sure, it’s a rebuilding season and it’s almost an eye opener for me as a coach to see the improvements that need to be made.”
Stringfield and Park were doubles partners last year and picked up two wins, 6-3, 6-2. Rodriguez and Obregon were paired up with different senior partners last year and won one set, 6-1.
“Overall, it went good,” Wang said. “Everyone played good, I think. We did our best.”
Despite the loss, Garcia was pleased with the way his team played.
“Overall, I’m still proud of my girls,” he said. “At the end of the day, I asked them if they tried their best and they all said yes, 100%. As a coach, that’s all I can ask for, but still get that fire in them. That’s my job.”
With the Royals singles players set with three returners, Litchfield focused on doubles, which had new partnerships among the four returners.
“We’ve been concentrating mostly on the doubles, with a lot new teams,” Litchfield said. “My whole focus was just having them play together and learning new partners. I just want them to stay on task and do their jobs.”
Quartz Hill returners Kasey Faulk and Calle Beguhl swept all three of their sets at No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-0, 6-3, while No. 2 Katie Lindsay and Aleena Smith, also returners, won two 6-2 sets.
The Royals’ No. 3 team of Sophia Banuelos and Michelle Zepeda won a 6-3 set.
“I tell them, I’ll give you 100% if you guys will give me 100% and this particular team, they all really giving 100% and listening and learning from it,” Litchfield said. “My singles players have gotten stronger and my doubles are all new to each other, but they’re settling into it.
“Today’s going to be a great confidence booster for them.”
Both teams have high hopes for the season and want to just connect with their teammates.
“Honestly, I just hope my team improves and (has) fun, that’s all that matters,” Wang said. “I’m excited. We just started.”
Quartz Hill is hoping to take back the league title, but the players are also looking forward to playing together.
“Just getting along with everybody, since there’s a lot of new people,” Brillantes said. “We have a really strong bond, so hopefully we can just have a good time.”
