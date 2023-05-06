 Skip to main content
Baseball | CIF-Southern Section Division 2 First Round | Quartz Hill 5, Citrus Valley 3

Quartz Hill tops Citrus Valley

Royals punch ticket into D2 second round

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team played a tough non league schedule this season in preparation for tough playoff games.

The Royals faced a tough game in their playoff opener on Friday, pulling out a 5-3 win over Citrus Valley in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 first-round game at Quartz Hill High School.

