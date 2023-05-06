Quartz Hill tops Citrus Valley

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team played a tough non league schedule this season in preparation for tough playoff games.
The Royals faced a tough game in their playoff opener on Friday, pulling out a 5-3 win over Citrus Valley in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 first-round game at Quartz Hill High School.
Quartz Hill (25-4) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and never trailed against Citrus Valley (18-10), which cut the deficit to one run, 4-3, with three runs in the top of the fifth inning.
“These kids, they’ve competed all year,” Quartz Hill coach Aaron Kavanagh said. “It does’t matter who’s in front of us, we compete.
“This is the schedule we play. We play in the Easton Tournament, in Arizona, we play tough teams. We’re ready. Hats off, that’s a good baseball team, but we’re ready to compete with those guys.”
Quartz Hill junior third baseman Jeffrey Kavanagh got the Royals on the board with a three-run home run with one out in the bottom of the second inning.
“It was probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt, hitting the ball hard, especially in that moment with multiple runners on base,” Jeffrey Kavanagh said. “Played well. Hit the ball well. It means a lot. I think we have the talent to go far this year. I think we just need to do everything we can on Tuesday.”
Quartz Hill senior shortstop Andrew Galindo started the second inning with a leadoff double under the glove of the Citrus Valley third baseman.
“We played great,” Galindo said. “I thought we were fighting the whole game, just putting up a battle and not giving up at the plate. Just putting the ball in play and making them work for their outs.
“I just think it was exciting for everyone. The adrenaline was pumping. I think that’s what really got us going, is the hype going on.”
Quartz Hill senior Dominick Lee followed with a bunt single and a sacrifice bunt, one of three in the game by the Royals, by junior Owen Rice, putting runners on second and third with one out for Jeffrey Kavanagh, who hit his first home run of the season, a line drive over the left-field fence.
“After that home run, I was like “Oh, here we go. Oh, we got this,’” Galindo said. “That got all of us pumped up. We just continued to rally, doing our thing.”
Meanwhile the Royals got a solid pitching performance by junior starting pitcher Ismael Quintero, who struck out six in 5.2 innings, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks.
“I felt great out there,” Ismael Quintero said. “Definitely props to coach Kavanagh for letting me go out there and throw the ball again. Also props to (junior catcher Esteban Sepulveda) calling a hell of a game back there. Also Jeffrey got us going with a home run. Definitely a team win. We pull together for each other every time.
“I was just more focused on throwing strikes and getting outs. I was just trying to get out of the inning. Get myself out of there. After that leadoff double in the first inning, I turned around and told Jeffrey, ‘I’m getting myself out of this.’ I told myself in my head, ‘I’m getting out of here. I’m getting out of here.’”
Ismael Quintero recovered after giving up a one-out double in the first and had an assist on an out at the plate in the second inning.
Citrus Valley senior Cody Lemler walked to lead off the second, advanced on a sacrifice bunt, stole third and attempted to score on a ground ball field by Ismael Quintero on a short grounder by senior Marcus Moyer.
Ismael Quintero threw home to Sepulveda, who tagged Lemler for the out. Lee made a diving catch in center field for the final out of the inning, as the Blackhawks left two runners on base.
“I feel really good about the way we played today,” Ismael Quintero said.
Ismael Quintero retired the side in order in the third and fourth innings.
“When I asked him to start the game against Highland, he came through and that’s why he got the start again,” Aaron Kavanagh said. “He did everything we asked. He went out there and competed. He gave us almost everything he could. 100 pitches. I was proud of the way he competed.”
Quartz Hill took a 4-0 lead with a run in the third inning.
Sepulveda drew a one-out walk and scored from second on a single by senior Logan Reddemann. The Royals left the bases loaded in the inning.
Citrus Valley rallied for three runs on two hits and an error in the top of the fifth inning.
Moyer reached on an error to lead off the fifth and senior catcher Dane Lujan followed with a long single to the left-field fence, but was awarded second on an interference call at first, putting runners on second and third.
Citrus Valley junior leadoff batter Keedan Nadeau hit a double to center field, driving in two runs. Nadeau stole third, although the initial call of being thrown out by Sepulveda was overturned, and scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by sophomore Matthew Bline. Lee, playing in center for the Royals, made a falling catch to end the inning.
“You got to come up here, it’s a hostile environment. Quartz Hill has a had a great tradition of winning,” Citrus Valley coach Jon Austin said. “We knew this wasn’t going to be easy. They showed that in the second inning with a three-run bomb. Overall, this has been kind of like our season. It’s our 10th loss. The run differential is now 17. Our guys know that we’re going to compete. We’re going to get better. It’s going to go down kind of like that last inning and that last out. We almost did it today.
“Even though things looked kind of grim at the beginning. We didn’t score in the first two innings and they did. Finally we scored three. It’s baseball. What can you say.”
Quartz Hill added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth on two hits.
Reddemann led off the inning with a bloop single to left and Galindo followed with a bloop single to right. Lee drove in Reddemann with a ground ball.
Reddemann was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Galindo was 3-for-3 with a run scored.
Citrus Valley threatened another rally in the sixth inning, but left the bases loaded.
Citrus Valley senior Ivan Rodriguez reached on a wild pitch on a strike out, Moyer followed with a single and junior Angel Perez walked to load the bases with two outs.
Ismael Quintero was replaced on the mound by his brother, junior Isaac Quintero, who got a ground ball to first to end the inning.
“It means a lot to us,” Ismael Quintero said of the win. “Definitely that chip on the shoulder with everything going on. We’re definitely looking forward to facing a better team next time. They had a good team over there, but we’re expecting better competition now with round two.”
He added the Royals saw a social media post saying they would lose in the first round.
“We definitely had a chip on our shoulder,” Ismael Quintero said.
Isaac Quintero retired the side in order in the top of the seventh to clinch the victory.
“He’s shoving,” Galindo said of Ismael Quintero. “Then you got his brother come in doing the same thing, shoving. They’re a great set of twins.”’
Quartz Hill lost its last game of the regular season, splitting a pair of games with Highland to share the Golden League championship, the 10th consecutive title for the Royals.
“It means a lot,” Galindo said. “A lot of coaches, a lot of people in the AV don’t respect us because of our league, I guess. This proved right here we can compete with a lot of D2 teams.”
Quartz Hill will play at Ocean View on Tuesday in a second-round game. Ocean View beat Crescenta Valley 10-0 on Friday.
“Just stay in it and keep competing,” Jeffrey Kavanagh said. “Don’t give up.”
Aaron Kavanagh is a 1998 Ocean View High graduate. He won a CIF championship his senior year and won a championship in his second year as the coach.
“Before I came here, that was my first job,” Aaron Kavanagh said.
Aaron Kavanagh started at Quartz Hill in 2006.
Citrus Valley won the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship in 2021 and finished third in the Citrus Belt League this season.
“That’s the crazy thing, from Division 5 all of a sudden we jump to the top of Division 2,” Austin said. “That doesn’t make any sense to me. It is what it is and no matter what you just have to compete against who’s on the mound.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.