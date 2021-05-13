QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team defeated Burroughs-Ridgecrest on a tiebreaker in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4 First-Round match on Wednesday at Quartz Hill High.
The match was tied at 9-9, but the Royals won on individual games 80-65 and will host Anaheim in the second round on Friday at 3 p.m. at Quartz Hill High.
Baseball
Highland 18, Palmdale 0
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Palmdale 18-0 in a Golden League game on Wednesday at Palmdale High.
Darren Roberts led the Bulldogs at the plate and on the mound. Roberts threw five shutout innings, giving up one hit and one walk, while striking out seven. Roberts also went 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs, hitting a double and the lone home run in the eight-run second inning.
Troy Lewis, Austin Schaefer, Azayaz Garcia and Phillip Johnson all drove in runs for the Bulldogs and Roberts, Garcia, Joey Rocha, and Johnson all finished with multiple hits, as Highland had a total of 13 hits.
Quartz Hill 20, Eastside 4
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Eastside 20-4 in five innings on Wednesday in a Golden League game at Quartz Hill High.
Quartz Hill pitcher Logan Reddemann improved to 4-0 on the mound and went 4-for-5 at the plate with four runs, three RBIs, a double and a triple.
Caden McPherson was 2-for-2 with four RBIs for the Royals (16-2, 8-1).
Quartz Hill plays at Eastside on Friday and against Knight on Saturday.
Boys Soccer
Quartz Hill 2, Glendale 0
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team defeated Glendale 2-0 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 wild-card game on Tuesday.
Sophomores Jordan Abel and Johnny Arciga each scored a goal for the Royals, while senior Jaxon Oliver and junior Damien Montoya recorded one assist apiece.
Royals goalkeeper Divonte Williams picked up six saves to earn the shutout victory.
Quartz Hill travels to play Granite Hills in the first round of the playoffs today at 3 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Eastside 2, La Quinta 1
LA QUINTA — The Eastside boys soccer team won a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 wild-card match on Tuesday, 2-1 at La Quinta High.
Eastside (8-4-3), which finished third in the Golden League, will play a first-round match against Beaumont today at 5 p.m. at Yucaipa High School.
Beaumont won the Citrus League title.
Monrovia 1,
Antelope Valley 0
MONROVIA — The Antelope Valley boys soccer team lost a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 wild-card match on Tuesday, 1-0 at Monrovia High.
Antelope Valley finished fourth in the Golden League.
Girls Tennis
AAE 17, Palmdale 1
APPLE VALLEY — The Palmdale girls tennis team lost a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 wild-card match 17-1 at the Academy of Academic Excellence on Tuesday.
Palmdale finished fourth in the Golden League.
AAE was scheduled to play a first-round match at No. 2 seed Patriot on Wednesday.
Ramona 16, Knight 2
RIVERSIDE — The Knight girls tennis team lost a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 wild-card match16-2 at Ramona High on Tuesday.
Knight finished third in the Golden League.
Ramona traveled to Summit for a first round match on Wednesday.
Girls Basketball
Lancaster 83, Palmdale 37
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team defeated Palmdale 83-37 in a Golden League game at Lancaster High on Tuesday.
Rayshanti McNeal-Price and Kristen Lopez both scored 27 points apiece for the Eagles, who improved to 10-1 in league. Life Windham added four points for Lancaster, which celebrated Senior Night.
Lancaster will play at Littlerock on Friday.
Highland 59, Quartz Hill 29
PALMDALE — The Highland girls basketball team, tied for first in the Golden League, defeated third-place Quartz Hill 59-29 on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs outscored the Royals 21-7 in the second quarter to take a 37-17 lead into halftime. Highland then outscored Quartz Hill 12-2 in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs (10-1) are ranked No. 1 in the most recent CIF-Division 3A poll, while the Royals (7-4) are ranked No. 6 in Division 4AA.
Quartz Hill coach Dean Miller said turnovers, missed layups, missed open shots and lost rebounds cost his team the game.
“Highland played very well and we had too many self-inflicted setbacks,” Miller said.
The Royals will play at Knight on Friday for sole possession of third place, while the Bulldogs play at fifth-place Eastside.
