Quartz Hill takes top spots

LLANO — It wasn’t so much a surprise that Quartz Hill picked up all four qualifying spots for CIF Individuals at the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament on Thursday at Crystalaire Country Club.
The Royals, after all, had six of the top seven golfers in league.
The surprise, however, was the order of finish in the tournament.
Sophomore Kerrington Ambrose played steady on the second day of the tournament and won the tournament with a two-day score of 163.
Ambrose didn’t get to finish last year’s Golden League Tournament, because he had to attend his brother’s graduation.
“It feels great,” Ambrose said. “It was the first time doing this, I wasn’t here last year. … But, this year, I did great and I just feel happy about it.”
Ambrose finished second in average (41.1) during the regular season, coming in second to sophomore teammate Tayden Ramos (35).
Ramos and senior teammate Connor Jazwiecki tied for second in the tournament as they both finished with 168 and sophomore teammate Jonah Grado was fourth (173), edging sophomore teammate Cody Breuklander by one stroke (174).
Ambrose shot an 81 (40-41) for his best score at Crystalaire, despite a drizzly start to Thursday’s match.
“I didn’t have any meltdowns,” Ambrose said. “I know it was kind of rough on some of the holes, but I kept going and look where it got me.”
He was second coming into Thursday after finishing with an 82 (39-43) at Rancho Vista Golf Course on Tuesday. He was four strokes behind Grado, but quickly made up the difference on Thursday.
“It feels good, it feels great,” Ambrose said. “My parents are proud of me and I’m proud of myself too.”
He’s excited to get to compete at CIF Individuals on Wednesday at Los Robles Greens.
“Just shoot better, just shoot what I do,” Ambrose said.
Ramos, who normally consistently shoots low, was having trouble finding his swing this week. It finally came on the 17th hole on Thursday.
“I don’t know, my game was not there, but, ultimately, I made it and that’s what counts,” Ramos said. “Hopefully I can get it together next week.”
It was the second year in a row that he won the league title for average, but took second in the tournament, falling to teammate Tanner Klundt last season.
“The entire season’s been good,” Ramos said. “The last two matches have obviously not been what I’ve been wanting, but I’ll work on it this weekend.”
He was happy for his teammates who are going to CIF Individuals with him.
“I’m happy for the team and I’m happy for Kerrington,” Ramos said. “He’s been putting in the hard work, so it’s good to see that he got first. Hopefully he can continue that momentum for next week.”
Ramos is also excited to return to CIF Individuals where he barely missed the cut to move on last year.
“I almost made it through round one last year,” he said. “Hopefully I can find my game and get through round one this year. And, ultimately, try to make it to state, if I can figure out my game.”
The top 20 golfers on Wednesday will move on to the CIF-SS Individual Finals on May 18.
Jazwiecki’s season didn’t start as strong as he would have liked, so he was more than happy to tie with Ramos and earn a qualifying spot for CIF. He finished fourth in the tournament last year.
“It feels good,” Jazwiecki said. “I struggled a lot during the season, I wasn’t playing the best, I was going through a slump. So, being able to make it to CIF, it feels good.”
He shot an 85 (36-49) on Tuesday and an 83 (43-40) on Thursday.
“I was able to hit my driver really well,” Jazwiecki said. “I could just command the ball. Whatever I wanted the ball to do, it would do. So that made it a lot easier to shoot better.”
Jazwiecki is hoping to improve his score from years past at CIF Individuals.
“Each year I’ve shot lower, so I’m hoping to go even lower this year,” he said. “Maybe I’ll dip into the 70s. That’s kind of my goal.”
Grado shot one of his best rounds on Tuesday with a 78 (39-39) to take the lead.
“That was a good day,” Grado said. “Tuesday felt great, that was really good. … Everything on Tuesday pretty much went sound. Everything was clicking. There was, of course, times when I had bad shots, but I still recovered really well.”
Thursday, though, didn’t pan out for him as he shot 95 (46-49).
“When I came out here, I think I just had a little too much expectation and that kind of killed it,” Grado said.
Ultimately, he said he was happy to secure one of the qualifying spots.
“It feels good,” Grado said. “I wish I could have done better, of course, but it was just tough overall.”
Grado got a scare from Breuklander, who was 12 strokes better than him on Thursday with an 83 (40-43). But Breuklander’s combined score with his 91 (45-46) on Tuesday was a 174, just behind Grado’s 173.
“That was really tight, I was scared,” Grado said.
Grado worked hard to improve his game from last year to be one of the league’s top golfers this year.
“Last year I was nowhere even close to being in the top six, but I put in a lot of work over the summer and it really did pay off,” Grado said.
He’s looking forward to seeing how far he can go at his first CIF tournament.
“I’m looking forward to just play good golf,” Grado said. “Hopefully do what I did on Tuesday. But, just go in with an open mindset and if I play well, I play well, if I don’t, I don’t.”
Breuklander finished fifth overall and will be the first alternate, while Littlerock’s Deven “DJ” Burras took sixth for the second alternate spot.
Burras shot a two day total of 179. He had a 91 (48-43) on Thursday and an 88 (44-44) on Tuesday.
Quartz Hill junior Mike Dubski took seventh with a 189 (95-94) and senior teammate Blake Rawlings finished eighth with a 204 (108-96).
Palmdale’s Jeremy Rubio took ninth (216), while Palmdale’s Benjamin Hernandez and Lancaster’s Daniel Andrews tied for 10th with 232, Palmdale’s Jacob Olivares was 12th (238), Eastside’s Curren Gomez finished 13th (259), Palmdale’s Elijah Joseph was 14th (273) and Eastside’s Anthony Medina and Knight’s Anthony Mejorada tied for 15th after playing pickup on Thursday.
The Royals won the Golden League team title and will compete at the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Team Championships on May 15 at Los Serranos Golf Course.
“We all think that we can win it,” Jazwiecki said. “We think that we can pull through and take it. That’s kind of what we’re hoping for, everybody just to play their game and take the win there.”
Ramos said he was thankful to Quartz Hill coach Dan Pratt for all of his help this season.
“I’d like to thank Pratt for the season and all the matches he’s put through for us,” Ramos said. “I really appreciate him.”
