QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team started its season with an 18-0 victory over Lancaster on Thursday afternoon.
Quartz Hill No. 1 singles player Riley Johnson and No. 2 singles player Mia Ogebe both swept their three sets without dropping a game, putting up 6-0 across the board.
The No. 1 doubles team of Brooke Faulk and Skylar Antoniewicz also swept 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.
Quartz Hill’s No. 3 singles player Kate McPherson won her three sets, 6-0, 6-1, 6-1.
The No. 2 doubles squad of Naia Smithley and Elizabeth Lewelling won 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 and the No. 3 team of Kyndall Segale and Cameron Alva won 6-0, 6-2, 6-0.
The Golden League will be off next week for spring break, but Quartz Hill will return to play at home against Antelope Valley on April 1.
