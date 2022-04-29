Quartz Hill sweeps into second round

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys volleyball team realizes the CIF-Southern Section playoffs are a higher level of competition.
The Royals swept their first-round match on Thursday, defeating Pacifica Christian in straight sets, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18 in a CIF-Southern Section Division Division 3 first-round match at Quartz Hill High School.
Quartz Hill (21-9-1) wasn’t pleased with its performance, especially considering its next playoff opponent.
The Royals will face the No. 1 seed (35-3) in the second round on Saturday at Quartz Hill High School.
“I felt like it was probably not one of our cleanest matches,” Quartz Hill coach Ryan Dunham said. “We just kind of a little bit out of sorts with passing and some of our setting locations. I thought we served very effectively tonight.
“Maybe it’s that playoff time and a lot of these kids are super young. I only have one senior on this team. A lot of them, this is their first experience with playoffs. You could see a little bit of nerves within the boys when they got started, but I think through that second and third set, they started to calm down and started to play their game a little bit more.”
The Royals have just one senior on the team: Marcus Bonner.
“I think there’s potential for that being the case,” Bonner said of the Royals’ lack of experience. “It is true that we have very little playoff experience. Me, myself, my freshman year when we made that run, I didn’t get very many minutes.
“The biggest thing in my opinion is the mindset change. You have to be super focused every game. I think that lack of experience when we were playing, we’re playing all these league teams thinking that’s the baseline. The baseline changes in CIF and that’s the problem.”
Quartz Hill advanced to the Division 3 championship match in 2019, losing to Peninsula in four sets in the title match.
The Royals lost a first-round playoff match last season, getting swept by Santa Barbara.
Quartz Hill got off to a slow start against Pacifica Christian (10-5), the second-place team from the Liberty League.
The Seawolves grabbed an early lead, but the Royals tied the first set at 17-17.
Quartz Hill took the lead for good in the opening set 20-19 and juniors Benjamin Hardani and Nilesh Kumar combined on a block for set point.
“Not great to be honest,” Bonner said. “We came out really lazy in the first set. We picked it up after that. Like coach was telling us in the team room, we were laughing off points in the first set after making dumb mistakes on free balls. Missed sets and a lack of consistency. We can’t be smiling like that after putting up a performance like that. This is the big deal. This is single elimination. This is really where we have to lock in, concentrate every game. We can’t allow free stuff like that to just slide. We have to play at our peak, because that’s the only way we’re going to get through someone like Upland on Saturday.”
The second set was also tightly contested, but the Royals gradually started to pull away after taking an 11-9 lead.
Juniors Taysen Ford and Riley Wheeler scored kills down the stretch for the Royals and sophomore Kristian Ramones scored a kill on set point.
“I think we played really well,” Ford said. “I think we made some stupid mistakes that kind of hurt us in the beginning a little bit. I think we can fix those mistakes when we play Upland in the next. Silly mistakes we need to fix overall.
“We have a young team. A lot of these guys haven’t been in this environment before in CIF. It’s going to take a little time.”
The Royals led almost the entire third set, jumping out to a quick 6-1 lead, getting a kill by Ramones and a block by Bonner.
Quartz Hill was quite able to build a double-digit lead, but was in solid control for the entire set.
Ramones scored a kill on set and match point, on the fourth attempt by the Royals.
Bonner had five kills and three blocks, Hardani had six kills, Ford finished with 10 kills and two aces, Ramones had five kills and Ryan Rosas had three kills and two aces.
“I think just getting this game under their belt, now they’ve felt that emotion, felt the pressure that there possibly could be moving forward, I think we’ll be a lot cleaner come Saturday,” Ryan Dunham said. “We’ve got a few things we need to handle in practice tomorrow, but I think in the end it will help us for Saturday.”
Upland defeated El Segundo (9-12) in straight sets in the first round on Thursday.
“Very strong team. We’re just going to play our best, play our game,” Ford said. “I think we can beat them, as long as we play our game.”
Upland won the Baseline League title, while Quartz Hill won the Golden League championship for the seventh consecutive season, clinching the title on the final day of the regular season with a sweep against Highland.
