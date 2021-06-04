QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill softball team added another win to their undefeated record with a 7-2 victory over Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Thursday.
The Royals (19-0) started strong as they scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-0 lead.
Junior pitcher Brynn Carcamo hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the first run of the game.
The scoring was capped off by freshman Skyler Billips, who hit a 1-1 pitch over the fence for a three-run home run.
“First playoff game of her high school career and she hits a three-run shot in the first inning,” Quartz Hill coach Robert Drennan said. “She had a hard lineout to left field and then she was intentionally walked. That’s kind of an honor to be intentionally walked. She had a good game.
“The girls top to bottom played real solid.”
Carcamo and Billips drove in all seven runs for the Royals.
Billips hit a sac fly in the bottom of the third to make it 5-1 after a leadoff triple by senior Jordan Billodeaux.
Carcamo hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to put her team up 7-2 heading into the top of the seventh.
“It felt good,” Carcamo said. “I hadn’t done so well my first three hits, so this one really put it together for me. I was really excited about it. I was happy.”
Carcamo picked up the win in the circle, allowing just two runs, one earned, on five hits with four walks, one hit batter and eight strikeouts.
“I felt really confident going out there,” Carcamo said. “It was really hot, so it was a struggle, but I think we all pushed through and we worked as a team today.”
The offense fizzled in the middle innings as the Royals had just six hits in the game, but walked five times.
“Their pitcher made some adjustments to our hitters and we didn’t adjust as quickly as we should have,” Drennan said. “We did get the couple of runs we need. I’m real proud of the girls.”
The game was also different from the rest of the regular season as Dos Pueblos was the first team Quartz Hill faced out of the Golden League.
“We weren’t really travel-tested, because we didn’t get to play teams out of the Golden League, so it was real difficult for us to gauge exactly where we were,” Drennan said. “So, for the first time out, we did well.”
Billodeaux finished 2-for-4 with two runs, while Andrea Mihaljevich had a hit and scored a run and Cadence Crampton picked up a hit. Bella Escobar and Lana Mooney each scored one run.
“I’m just proud of everybody,” Carcamo said. “We did really good today. Considering the wind and the heat, I think we did awesome.”
The Royals move on to the second round where they will play at Redondo Union at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.
“I think we can go far,” Carcamo said. “If we work together and work hard, we’ve got it.”
