Quartz Hill’s Smith takes seventh at state

Quartz Hill junior Brianne Smith finished seventh in the girls Division 1 race to earn all-state honors at the CIF State Championships on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.
“I’m really excited I came in seventh, so proud of myself for the hard work I’ve put in this season,” Smith said. “So glad it paid off this week.”
Smith holds the Quartz Hill record for the fastest time on the Woodward Park course, finishing Saturday’s race in 17 minutes, 47.4 seconds.
She broke her own 5k record of 18:07.3 when she finished 18th at state as a freshman.
“It was kind of surprising that I broke my own record, but it’s also really great to hear that I keep improving through the years,” Smith said.
McClatchy High School junior Anna McNatt won the Division 1 race with a time of 17:07.5.
“The race was good, good weather and everything,” Smith said.
In the boys division 1 race, Highland junior Matthew Donis finished in 21st with a time of 15:35.5, while senior Cesar Cuevas was 32nd (15:35.21).
Newbury Park senior Colin Sahlman broke the D1 race record in 14:26.5.
“That race, I was watching it and it was so fast,” Smith said. “But I was still cheering (Highland) on because they still did amazing.”
In the boys Division 5 race, Desert Christian senior Brent Roetcisoender finished 46th with a time of 16:56.6.
