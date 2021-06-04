QUARTZ HILL — It wasn’t that the Quartz Hill girls basketball did a lot of bad things, because they didn’t.
In fact, they did many good things. It held its opponent to only 40 points. It held its opponent to 13 percent shooting from 3-point range on 2-of-16. It held its opponent to single digits in two of the four quarters. And it forced its opponent to commit 17 turnovers.
That recipe should’ve been enough to advance, right?
Unfortunately for the Royals, their offense was on life support for the entire game and visiting Agoura took advantage ousting Quartz Hill from the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA playoffs, 40-12, Wednesday night at Quartz Hill High School.
“We couldn’t get anything to fall. We just couldn’t get anything going offensively. But I was proud of our defense. The girls played their butts off,” Royals head coach Dean Miller said. “They played hard every possession.”
Nerves seemed to attack both teams as they combined for no points and 10 turnovers in the first 5½ minutes of the game. The first points of the game came from a 3-pointer from Chargers leading scorer, Tyler Humphries, with 2:37 remaining. Agoura (15-4) scored the next four points of the quarter to lead 7-0 after one. The Royals’ only scoring opportunity in the quarter came after Mandy Frozina missed two free throws.
Things went from bad to worse in the second quarter for Quartz Hill (11-6) as the Chargers extended their lead to 16-0 after scoring the first nine points of the quarter. The Royals finally got on the scoreboard with 4:24 remaining after Aima Tuiasosopo hit 1-of-2 free throws, but still no field goals.
Quartz Hill finished the second quarter with three points; two free throws from Tuiasosopo and another from Jessica Johnson. Agoura outscored the Royals 17-3 in the quarter and led 24-3 at halftime.
“I think some of them may have been a little bit intimidated,” Miller said. “We went away from the things that got us to this point and we couldn’t get into our offensive sets. We put ourselves in such a tough spot early on.”
The Royals seemed timid and at times scared to shoot the ball. A far cry from what got them to the quarterfinals after averaging 48 points per game in two easy opening-round victories.
Quartz Hill’s first basket came with 7:37 remaining in the third quarter following a bucket from Amaya Farnes. You could sense a sigh of relief from Farnes, teammates and the Quartz Hill faithful. Farnes’ basket broke a 16½-minute drought without a field goal. Still the only other basket would come from Grace Faulk with less than a minute remaining in the quarter as the Royals scored just four points.
“I think we played scared. We knew they were a tall team, but we went in with the mentality that every player was 6-foot-2,” said Farnes, who had to sit on the bench much of the first half as she was plagued by foul trouble. “But defensively we played well. I am so proud of this team.”
Farnes was referring to the 6-foot-2 Humphries who entered the game averaging 17 points and nine rebounds. The Royals’ defense did a good job on Humphries as she finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Tuiasosopo led Quartz Hill with seven of the 12 points.
“We just had trouble offensively, but every person played a great game. As a team we kept fighting,” Tuiasosopo said. “I’m extremely proud of them and we’re still developing. To make it to the quarters, it’s a blessing.”
