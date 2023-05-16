Quartz Hill’s Currie wins CIF title in 200

MOORPARK — Quartz Hill senior Adonijah Currie became the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 champion in the girls 200 meters and eight other Valley athletes qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet at the Division Finals on Saturday at Moopark High School.
Currie ran a school-record time of 23.58 seconds, which was also a personal best, to win the 200 meters.
Her time is the top qualifying mark for the Masters Meet, which will be on Saturday, again at Moorpark High School.
The top six in each event earned all-CIF honors.
Currie qualified in the 400 meters at the prelims on May 6, but scratched the event to focus on the 200.
Currie also qualified for Masters with her 4x100 relay teammates, Lea Rachal, Brandee Hollins and Sanaiya Watkins. The team took sixth overall with a school-record 46.99.
Watkins also had personal-record times in the girls 100 and 300 hurdles. She finished third in the 100 hurdles in 14.32 and fourth in the 300 hurdles with a 43.26, earning all-CIF honors in both events and qualifying for the Masters Meet.
Quartz Hill senior Brianne Smith took seventh in the girls 3,200 meters with a Masters-qualifying time of 10:47.31.
The Royals’ girls team finished ninth overall in Division 1, which was won by Wilson (Long Beach).
For the Royals’ boys, Alex Manzano broke his own, one-week-old school record in the 1,600, finishing third in 4:13.50.
Highland senior Matthew Donis finished close behind in fifth place with a time of 4:14.14. Both runners qualified for the Masters Meet.
Donis also took second place in the 3,200 with a time of 9:02.37 to qualify for Masters.
Quartz Hill’s Adonyss Currie finished seventh in the boys 100 (10.68), but did not reach the Masters Meet.
The other Masters qualifier from the Valley was Paraclete’s Lauren Dace, who reached new heights in the Division 4 girls high jump on Saturday.
Dace leapt a personal-best 5 feet, 2 inches. She technically tied for the title, but because she reached the height on her second attempt, finished in second place for all-CIF honors.
“Lauren had a fantastic set of jumps, including her lifetime best,” Paraclete coach Andy Helme said. “She gets one more week to see how high she can jump!”
Paraclete senior Brianna Delgado, who signed to play soccer at Cal State San Marcos earlier this month, finished off her track career with three medals. Delgado took second in the Division 4 800 meters for the second year in a row with a time of 2:20.23.
She was also on the fourth-place 4x400 relay team (3:59.18) with Jasmine Chao, Viviana Delgado and Zariah Walker, as well as the fifth-place 4x100 relay team (49.43) with Kennedi Redd, Walker and Viviana Delgado.
“Great effort was put forth by all of the athletes today,” Helme said. “It was fun to see Brianna end her career with three medals and another runner-up finish in the 800.”
Walker also earned CIF honors in the 100 meters, finishing sixth (12.16) and was seventh in the 200 (24.96).
The Paraclete girls finished fourth in Division 4, which was won by Oaks Christian.
Paraclete’s boys 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams both finished eighth.
The 4x100 team of Jackson Johnston, DeShaun Malone, Donovan Fisher and Jaylin Wilson ran a time of 44.42, while the 4x400 team of Malone, Mark Costa, Johnston and Wilson ran a 3:35.38.
Desert Christian senior Chuck Weathers and freshman Corynn Smith both earned medals in the boys and girls discus, respectively.
Weathers finished fourth in the boys discus with a throw of 144-02. The throw is second on the Knights’ all-time list.
The school record of 146-10 was set by Bryan Wahlberg in 2017.
Smith, who already has the second-best throw on the all-time list (110-6.5), finished fifth in the girls discus with a toss of 108-03 (third on the all-time list).
“We had two athletes qualify for (Saturday’s) meet, and both of them earned All-CIF honors, and in the same event — a historic day for Desert Christian track and field,” Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey said. “A special shoutout to coach Rachel Smith for doing a terrific job coaching these two fine young athletes. Congratulations to Chuck and Corynn, not only did your outstanding work ethic payoff, but more importantly you represented your school and Christ well through your character throughout the season.”
