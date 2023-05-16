 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
High School Track and Field | CIF-Southern Section Division Finals

Quartz Hill’s Currie wins CIF title in 200

Nine athletes qualify for Masters Meet

  • 0

MOORPARK — Quartz Hill senior Adonijah Currie became the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 champion in the girls 200 meters and eight other Valley athletes qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet at the Division Finals on Saturday at Moopark High School.

Currie ran a school-record time of 23.58 seconds, which was also a personal best, to win the 200 meters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.