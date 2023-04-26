 Skip to main content
High School Swimming | Chino Hills Husky Invitational

Quartz Hill’s Burga breaks record in 500 freestyle

CHINO HILLS — Quartz Hill swimmer Bethany Burga won the 500-yard freestyle with a school-record 5 minutes, 10.35 seconds at the Husky Invitational on Saturday in Chino Hills.

The time also broke the Golden League record and was a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 automatic qualifying time.

