Quartz Hill’s Burga breaks record in 500 freestyle

CHINO HILLS — Quartz Hill swimmer Bethany Burga won the 500-yard freestyle with a school-record 5 minutes, 10.35 seconds at the Husky Invitational on Saturday in Chino Hills.
The time also broke the Golden League record and was a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 automatic qualifying time.
The former Quartz Hill record was held by Emily Drossell (5:14.00) set in 2019. The former Golden League record was held by Highland’s Sarae Dydo (5:12.25) set in 2010.
Burga also won the 50 freestyle with a CIF automatic time of 25.02, winning the shortest and longest races of the meet.
But she wasn’t done yet, as she also anchored the girls 200 freestyle relay team — with Isabelle Drossel, Charlize Garcia and Asia Finn — that finished fifth with a CIF automatic time of 1:47.42.
Those four swimmers also took seventh in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:59.05.
Isabelle Drossel placed fifth in the 200 freestyle with a 2:03.43 in the finals, but she swam a CIF consideration time of 2:02.71 in the prelims. She also took sixth in the 50 free (26.01)
Finn finished 12th in the 100 breaststroke with a CIF consideration time of 1:17.90 for her first individual CIF time earned.
The Royals’ girls team finished sixth overall out of 21 scoring teams.
The Quartz Hill boys finished second overall, only trailing host school Chino Hills (a CIF Division 2 team), out of 20 scoring teams.
Senior Luke Young earned a CIF consideration time in the 200 and 500 freestyle races. He finished sixth in the 200 (1:52.16) and third in the 500 (5:03.63).
The Royals won the top four spots in the 100 backstroke. Conner Alvarez won the event (1:01.78), followed by Kristian Loza (1:01.90) in second, Chase Stanford (1:02.01) in third and Evan Leos (1:02.88) in fourth.
All four boys swam faster times in the prelims to earn CIF times.
AJ Petho took third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a CIF consideration time of 1:05.16.
The battle for team second place came down to the last race, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Quartz Hill and Crean Lutheran were tied for second going into the final event.
The Royals team of Young, Stanford, Petho and Alvarez took second place with a time of 3:27.32, beating out a late charge by Crean Lutheran, which finished third (3:28.37).
Quartz Hill and the rest of the Golden League swimmers have one more chance to earn CIF times at the Golden League Finals today at Eastside Pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.