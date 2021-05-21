QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys volleyball team only played eight matches during the abbreviated regular season.
Nothing in those eight matches, all against Golden League opponents, prepared the Royals for Santa Barbara, the No. 1 seed in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.
Quartz Hill was swept by Santa Barbara 25-15, 25-14, 25-20 in a Division 2 second-round match on Thursday at Quartz Hill High School.
“That’s a super, super strong team,” Quartz Hill coach Ryan Dunham said. “They’ve been doing it for a long time together. Most of those kids play club. There’s a couple of Division 1 players on that team. My kids coming out of only Golden League play, that’s the biggest competition that they’ve seen all year, so it took some adjustments in those first couple of sets.”
Santa Barbara (10-0-0) jumped out to a quick lead that it did not relinquish in the opening set.
Quartz Hill senior Nolan Taflinger scored an early block and Chance Cox and Marcus Bonner had kills midway through the first set, but Santa Barbara proved too strong and tall up front.
“I think we actually played really well,” said Taflinger, a four-year varsity player. “It’s just we had some differences at the start. Our starting was a little rough, but other than that I think we performed what we needed to do and we put on a show.
“They’re team, they’ve been together for four years. They’ve all been together. We just brought a bunch of new guys up. We’re still trying to get people together. I think we all gelled together at the very end.”
The two teams were tied twice at the start of the second set, but Santa Barbara answered with an 8-0 run to take a 10-2 lead it would not surrender.
“Today I thought was the best that they had played personally,” Dunham said. “I thought our middles and my outside, Nolan, he had a great match. They really had no answer for my outside out there. That’s an amazing thing to say coming from that squad.”
Santa Barbara jumped out to another quick lead to start the third and led 17-11 before the Royals began to rally.
Quartz Hill responded with a 4-0 run after Santa Barbara took a 23-16 lead, getting a kill by Taflinger and a block by Cox and Bonner.
But the Dons scored two quick points to clinch the win.
Quartz Hill (8-1) won the Golden League with a 4-0 record, as just five teams in the league played this season.
The Royals’ only loss was a nonleague match against Highland, which finished second in league.
“I thought overall it’s a good season,” Dunham said. “It’s another league (title) for Quartz Hill and that’s obviously the first goal is to win our league. Our next goal is to try to get as far as we can in playoffs. Obviously we’re in a very tough playoff division in Division 2, whereas the rest of our schools are all in D5 and D6. We have to go out and find teams that can push us and challenge us. We were unable to do that this year due to COVID. That was our biggest struggle, not being able to travel and find competition.”
The Royals were not allowed to travel outside of the Antelope Valley for matches.
It is the second season as head coach for Dunham, who coached the Royals for five matches last season before the season was canceled due to COVID.
“It’s been an interesting two years,” Dunham said. “Definitely fun. Definitely excited to be here.”
Taflinger was pleased to be able to play his senior year.
“I was very happy for that,” Taflinger said. “It was a lot.”
Taflinger will join his older brother Aaron Taflinger at UC Merced.
Quartz Hill lost in the Division 3 Finals in their last season in 2019, in four sets to Peninsula, 25-21, 17-25, 12-25, 25-27.
Along with a shortened season, another change due to the pandemic was two long-standing routines during the match.
The two teams skipped the usual pregame handshake line, that has typically marked the start of each match.
The two teams also did not alternate side for each set, instead remaining in the same seats and same side of the court.
