Little League Softball | Majors West Regional Championship | NorCal 2, SoCal 1

Quartz Hill LL softball falls short in title game

Team’s stellar run ends in West Regional

Quartz Hill LL

Contributed photo

The Quartz Hill Little League 10- to 12-year-olds celebrate winning the Southern California State Championship on July 12. The team lost the West Regional championship 2-1 to Northern California on Friday.

SAN BERNARDINO — The Quartz Hill Little League Major (10- to 12-year-olds) Softball team’s impressive run in the playoffs ended with a tight, 2-1 loss to Northern California (San Jose) in the West Regional championship game on Friday in San Bernardino.

The game was televised on ESPN.

