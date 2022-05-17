Quartz Hill golf takes third in Division 7

CHINO — The Quartz Hill boys golf team finished third out of 18 teams at the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 Team Championships on Monday at El Prado Golf Course.
It is the highest finish for the boys team under coaches Kevin Mahady and Dan Pratt.
The Royals were just 28 strokes behind first place and 20 strokes behind second, finishing with a team total of 422. Hesperia won with a 394, while Apple Valley was second with 402.
“Not the way that we wanted to end the season, but I’m proud of the work we accomplished this year,” Pratt said. “We have a young team that will only get better.”
Quartz Hill senior Tanner Klundt had the second-best individual score of the day, shooting a 1-over 73. The low score of the day was a 1-under 71.
“I’m happy for Tanner, who played great down the stretch and led the team with a 73 today,” Pratt said. “It was fun watching him and Tayden (Ramos) go back and forth (this season). We are looking forward to getting back to CIF next year.”
Freshman Tayden Ramos shot 78, followed by an 87 from junior Connor Jazwiecki. Sophomore Michael Farnes shot 91 and freshman Kerrington Ambrose shot 93 to round out the scoring. Sophomore Mike Dubski’s score of 98 was dropped for the team score.
The Royals are only losing Klundt to graduation from their top six golfers. He plans on playing for Antelope Valley College next year.
“We’re just losing Tanner among our top six,” Mahady said. “The freshmen class is deep and talented. We feel good about the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.