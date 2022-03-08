Quartz Hill golf loses close match to Saugus

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys golf team lost a close one to Saugus on Monday at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
Saugus shot 417 to defeat the Royals by 17 strokes as they posted a 434.
Saugus’ Brady Kline led all golfers with a 73.
Reigning Golden League champion senior Tanner Klundt was second overall to lead the Royals with a 75.
“Good putting is what it was,” Klundt said about his round. “Hit my drives on the fairway pretty consistently. It was really just a struggle on the back nine, didn’t shoot as well. But, overall, it was a pretty good day.”
Quartz Hill freshman Tayden Ramos finished third overall with a 77, Connor Jazwiecki shot 86, Mike Dubski picked up 95 and Ambrose Kerrington shot 101.
“We’re a young group,” Quartz Hill coach Kevin Mahady said. “We need to figure out who is going to step up and fill out our top six. Tanner and Tayden buy us some leeway, but if we’re going to beat Foothill League teams, we’re going to need another high 70, low 80 scorer — or two.”
The Royals open Golden League play today against Knight, Lancaster and Littlerock at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.