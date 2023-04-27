 Skip to main content
HS Track and Field | Herb Wyre Golden League Finals

Quartz Hill girls win all but one running event for league titles

QH track

Contributed photo

Quartz Hill’s Adonyss Currie (from left to right), Adonijah Currie, Lea Rachal, Brandee Hollins and Sanaiya Watkins, seen at the Mt. SAC Relays earlier this month, all qualified for CIF Prelims in several events after winning titles at the Herb Wyre Golden League Finals on Wednesday at Antelpe Valley College.

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls track team won nine of 10 running events at the Herb Wyre Golden League Finals on Wednesday at Antelope Valley College. 

The only race the Royals didn’t win was one they didn’t compete in as they scratched the 4x400-meter relay.

