Quartz Hill girls win all but one running event for league titles

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls track team won nine of 10 running events at the Herb Wyre Golden League Finals on Wednesday at Antelope Valley College.
The only race the Royals didn’t win was one they didn’t compete in as they scratched the 4x400-meter relay.
Adonijah Currie and Sanaiya Watkins were league champions in three events for Quartz Hill, while Brianne Smith and Brandee Hollins won two events apiece.
Currie, Watkins, Hollins and Lea Rachal teamed up for a win in the 4x100 relay with a time of 47.62 seconds. The top three in that event qualified for CIF Prelims May 6 at Trabuco Hills High School.
The winner of each event automatically goes to CIF and the second- and third-place finishers must reach the minimum standards to move on.
Currie won the 200 meters in 24.02, a second ahead of Hollins, and also won the 400 (56.34).
“I felt good,” Currie said. “I feel like I ran very well today, but I still have a lot to accomplish before the season ends.”
Currie has high hopes for the CIF playoffs.
“I hope to PR in all my events and run good enough to qualify me for CIF Masters and state,” she said.
Watkins won both hurdle events, finished with a 15.18 in the 100 hurdles and a 44.99 in the 300 hurdles.
Hollins won the 100 meters in 12.36 and qualified in the 200 as she finished second to Currie with a time of 25.03.
Rachal finished third in the 400 meters and qualified for CIF with a time of 59.86.
Smith, who has led the distance runs for all of her years at Quartz Hill, won the 1,600 meters in 5:14.78. She also won the 3,200 (11:51.84), lapping everyone but her teammate Giselle Andrade, who finished second (12:57.16).
Quartz Hill’s Laisette Rachal ran a personal-best 2:18.35 to beat Highland favorite Kamora Cummings (2:22.33) by two seconds in the 800.
Cummings qualified for CIF in the event and was also part of the winning 4x400 relay team with teammates Farah Williams, Lanai Gant and Jenna Johnson. The Bulldogs ran 4:30.26, more than 30 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Williams finished second in the 300 hurdles with a CIF-qualifying time of 47.29.
Gant took second in the 400 with a CIF-qualifying time of 58.32 and also qualified in the 200 with a time of 25.62 for third place.
Gant was also a part of Highland’s 4x100 relay team that took third with a CIF-qualifying time of 50.48. She ran the race with Deanna Woods, Brielle Morgan and Rachael Newels.
Knight’s 4x100 relay team finished second with a 49.62 to qualify for CIF. The team included Anaya Tryon, Evone Eke, Cherrysh Tryon and Kyla Jones, who won the high jump last week.
Eke and Anaya Tryon also qualified for CIF in the 100 meters. Eke finished second (12.62), while Anaya Tryon was third (12.63).
On the boys side, the race of the day was the 800 meters as Quartz Hill’s Alex Manzano caught Highland’s Matthew Donis before the finish line to repeat as the league champion.
“It’s really nice, especially because this 800 race was competitive because (Donis) was in it,” Manzano said. “Last year, when I won the league title, it wasn’t a very competitive race, because he wasn’t running in it. So, the fact that I was able to run and win in a much more competitive race, the title just means a lot more to me.”
Manzano ran a PR of 1:57.80 ahead of Donis’ 1:58.30. They both will run at Prelims next weekend.
“It went a lot better than I expected, because I didn’t have that high expectations going into it, because of how tired I was after my 1,600,” Manzano said. “I really just wanted to hit the CIF qualifying mark, which is 2:00, that was just my main goal. But I ran my first lap slower than I normally would, but I just felt really good after that, so I just pushed as hard as I could.
“(Donis) went out very quick because he was trying to go for a much faster time, but he just didn’t have it in him. His body just kind of died at the end. Because I ran a slower first lap, I was able to finish stronger and catch him.”
Manzano finished second to Donis in the 1,600 with a time of 4:28.56. He said he, Donis and third-place finisher, Littlerock’s Jonathon Guerra (4:28.74), tried to help each other reach the minimum standard.
“We kind of discussed it, because all we wanted to do for the 1,600 was to hit the qualifying mark, so we could run a good 800,” Manzano said. “The three of us, we all were just pacing behind Donis. He was just helping us get to that 4:30 qualifying mark.”
Manzano is hoping to keep improving at CIF.
“The biggest thing for CIF would be the school record in the 1,600,” he said. “I ran a 4:19 at Mt. SAC. … The record is 4:18 so I’m only like a second off of it. So, if I can replicate that, maybe run a 4:17 at CIF, I’d be really happy about that.”
Donis ran 4:28.22 to win the 1,600 and a 9:59.31 to win the 3,200, which is more than a minute off of his PR.
“I felt good,” Donis said. “It was definitely just qualifying for the 1,600 and 3,200.”
He had high hopes for the 800.
“For the 800, I wanted to go for the school record, so I went out really hard,” Donis said. “I went out like 55 for the first lap and I couldn’t pull it off. The last 300, I just fell off a lot. … But it’s OK.”
He said he doesn’t know if he’ll run the 800 at prelims, but he was happy with the competition Manzano gave him.
“Things are looking good for the league for sure, I’m like really excited about that,” Donis said. “This year was actually somewhat competitive. … I’m hoping the AV is something to be reckoned with in a few years.”
The state champion in cross country, Donis is hoping to get back to state for track.
“For sure get the 3,200 title, maybe even the mile,” he said, adding he hopes to get to state and then nationals.
Quartz Hill’s Adonyss Currie won three league titles with a PR in the 100 (10.65) and a 22.03 in the 200, while also anchoring the 4x100 relay (42.70).
“It is really just a huge blessing from God, because he put me in this situation to not only have the genetics, but to have a great supporting family, coaches and cast around me,” Adonyss Currie said.
He was happy with his individual races.
“I felt great for the 100 meters and glad to put up a great time to head into CIF prelims,” he said. “Despite it being hot for the 200, I felt OK. Didn’t really have the greatest start to the 200 meters, but there is always things to improve on.”
He won the 4x100 with teammates Mark Tremonti, Alexander Mercer and Damon Patterson Jr.
“That race, to me, was great,” Adonyss Currie said. “Just seeing my teammates push themselves in and out of practice just shows that hard work pays off and today we went out there and did our thing.”
Adonyss is excited for CIF.
“I am hoping that we just go out and execute as a team and move on to the next round and beyond that,” he said.
Mercer also won the 400 meters for the Royals with a time of 50.54 and took third in the 200 with a CIF-qualifying time of 22.93.
Highland’s Justin Wyatt Jr. won the 110 hurdles in 15.56.
Highland’s 4x400 relay team of Manuel Lopez, Jasir Landry, Jonathan Morales and Andrew Vazquez won the event in 3:36.94.
The Bulldogs — Lopez, Oghenero Adigheji, Malikye Plummer and Jasir Landry — also qualified for CIF in the 4x100 relay, finishing third with a time of 43.54.
Palmdale’s Kingston Barnes, Amir Bastine, Amour Gipson and Donald Green teamed up for a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay and qualified for CIF with a time of 43.47.
“The handoffs,” Barnes said about how they ran a good race. “As long as you get it in their hand perfectly, it’s all good.”
Added Bastine: “We just had the motivation today.”
They also switched the order they ran and were able to just focus on the running events.”
“Me, personally, I think not jumping this meet helped me, too,” Green said.
All four will be going to CIF for the first time.
“I’ve been looking forward to this since I started,” said Green, who is a junior.
Lancaster’s Rodrick Hawkins won the 300 hurdles in 42.36.
Antelope Valley had two qualifiers in for CIF Division 3. Cameron Babineaux took second place in both the 100 (11.19) and 200 (22.42) to qualify for prelims, while Aiden Montesinos finished third in the 400 with a qualifying standard of 52.56.
The Division 3 Prelims will be on May 6 at Yorba Linda High School.
