Quartz Hill girls relay team heads to state finals

CLOVIS — The Quartz Hill girls 4x100-meter relay team advanced to the CIF State Championship Finals on Friday night at Buchanan High School.
Adonijah Currie also advanced in the 200 meters.
Currie, Sanaiya Watkins, Lea Rachal and Brandee Hollins finished second in their heat in the 4x100 relay and advanced with the eighth-fastest time (47.01 seconds). The top nine marks advanced to tonight’s finals, which kick off with the 4x100 relay at 5:45 p.m.
Currie, whose birthday is today, ran away in her heat of the 200, winning easily in 24.09.
Currie has the second best time in the state this season after running 23.41 at the Masters Meet last weekend, second only to Serra’s Brazil Neal (23.36), who ran a 23.80 to win heat one on Friday night.
The girls 200 is scheduled to race at 8:10 p.m.
Watkins placed 12th overall in the girls 100 hurdles with a time 14.55, three spots away from qualifying for the finals. She finished third in her heat.
Highland’s Matthew Donis will also race in the boys 3,200-meter final tonight at 9:35 p.m.
